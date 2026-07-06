Vertical solar specialist Over Easy Solar has deployed its first vertical solar installation in the province of British Columbia, Canada. The installation is located on top of Vancouver's Science World, a museum located in the central part of the city, and forms part of a CAD 39 million ($27.4 million) retrofit at the museum that also includes air-source heat pumps, electricity chillers and the installation of five inches of insulation inside the museum's dome. Together, the retrofits are expected to reduce the museum's energy use by 42%. Over Easy Solar's vertical rooftop installation at ...

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