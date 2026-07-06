German technology company Htrius unveiled a passive exoskeleton designed to reduce the physical strain on workers installing and maintaining photovoltaic systems, solar thermal installations, and other energy infrastructure. Dubbed BionicBack, the exoskeleton is designed to reduce physical effort during repetitive bending and lifting tasks, including mounting photovoltaic modules and support structures, laying cables, installing inverters, and handling materials on construction sites and in warehouses. The exoskeleton provides mechanical support for the lower back during work in bent-over positions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...