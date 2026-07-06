Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06
06 July 2026
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements - 31-12-2025.pdf
For further information please contact:
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London
United Kingdom
EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com