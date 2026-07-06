Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 ISIN: DE000A2YN355 XETRA: CA1) today announces the appointment of a new Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer to further strengthen its leadership structure in line with the company's global growth and product portfolio expansion.

The incoming Co-CEO/CFO brings over a decade of senior leadership experience in corporate and financing strategy, M&A, international expansion, and business development with a focus on new technologies across the aviation and automotive industries. At Circus, he will focus on these same disciplines.

Nikolas Bullwinkel continues as sole Managing Director and CEO of Circus SE. Claus Holst Gydesen, former Co-CEO, transitions to Chairman of the Advisory Board. Former CFO Fabian Becker departs the executive team after nearly five years to pursue his own entrepreneurial path a decision the company respects and supports. He remains available to the company in an advisory capacity and will additionally join the Supervisory Board of Circus Defence SE.

The new Co-CEO/CFO will be formally introduced at the Q2 Operational Update on July 16, 2026. A confidentiality agreement prevents disclosure of his identity till mid-July.

ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

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Contacts:

IR CONTACT

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com