Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Fundata Canada Inc., a leading provider of investment fund data and analytics, has introduced standardized Nasdaq Fund Network (NFN) identifiers for Canadian investment funds via NFN. This integration will enhance visibility and accessibility of fund data across platforms used by portfolio managers, financial advisors, and investors.

Originally launched in 1984 as the Mutual Fund Quotation Service, NFN has evolved into a key infrastructure for fund transparency and distribution. Through this collaboration, NFN identifiers will now be assigned to a broad range of Canadian fund products, including mutual funds, segregated funds, exempt products, and structured notes, making them searchable across market data platforms, financial portals, and fund sponsor websites.

"Adding NFN identifiers to Fundata's comprehensive fund data suite is a game changer," said Janny Vincent, President and CEO of Fundata. "With over 40,000 fund products in our database, this integration enables faster, more efficient access to Canadian mutual fund information, including performance, risk metrics, and manager data."

Fundata tracks more than 3,500 distinct mutual funds and nearly 1,000 ETFs, encompassing over 40,000 fund entries when accounting for series and clones. The addition of standardized identifiers will empower investment managers to streamline data sourcing for analysis and portfolio construction.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada. Our database contains data on over 40,000 investment fund products. Fundata provides customized data feeds, top-shelf analytics, cutting-edge software tools, and seamless hosted web solutions for fund companies, back-office systems, investment planners, banks, trust companies, resellers and redistributors, and online, print, and broadcast media channels.

Nasdaq is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

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Source: Fundata Canada Inc.