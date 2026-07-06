From ESS News Battery asset owners trading in Great Britain's frequency response markets faced a mixed outcome after Ofgem ruled in favor of some rewrites to the terms and conditions governing its Dynamic Response suite of frequency services, while rejecting others. Grid operator NESO originally put ten amendments out for industry consultation between November 20 and December 19, 2025, later withdrawing two before a final submission to Ofgem. The regulator has approved six of the remaining eight proposed amendments, split across two effective dates. The first approved changes are effective from ...

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