Humanoid Robot Market worth $50.27 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the humanoid robot market size is estimated to be USD 5.41 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 50.27 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2026 to 2035.

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Humanoid Robot Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2035

2021-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 5.41 billion

USD 5.41 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 50.27 billion

USD 50.27 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 28.1%

Humanoid Robot Market Trends & Insights:

The humanoid robot market is witnessing strong growth as companies increasingly invest in human-centric automation to support complex, repetitive, and labor-intensive tasks across industrial and service environments. Demand is driven by rising deployment of humanoid robots across manufacturing, warehousing & distribution centers, healthcare, education, hospitality & entertainment, retail, and public relations applications. Increasing adoption of biped, wheeled, and torso & stationary humanoid robots is enabling use cases such as assembly support, material handling, inspection, patient assistance, interactive learning, customer engagement, and facility operations. Continuous advancements in sensors, actuators, controllers, power systems, AI-based perception, motion planning, manipulation software, and fleet management platforms are improving robot mobility, dexterity, task accuracy, and human-robot interaction. Growing interest in physical AI, simulation-based training, robotics-as-a-service models, and scalable deployment platforms is further strengthening the role of humanoid robots in next-generation automation ecosystems.

By Type, the biped segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of ~28-30% during the forecast period.

By Offering, the hardware segment is estimated to hold the largest market share (~65-75%) in 2026.

By Application, the manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 27-30% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for more than 50% of the market share throughout the forecast period.

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Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for flexible automation across manufacturing, warehousing & distribution centers, healthcare, education, hospitality & entertainment, retail, and personal assistance applications. The rapid progress in physical AI, robot foundation models, simulation tools, and AI-enabled perception is creating strong demand for humanoid robots capable of performing repetitive, complex, and human-centric tasks. End users are increasingly exploring biped, wheel drive, and torso & stationary humanoid robots to improve productivity, support labor-intensive operations, enhance safety, and enable scalable automation. Growing investments in hardware systems such as actuation systems, perception systems, compute & control systems, communication systems, and power systems are further strengthening demand for advanced humanoid robot solutions worldwide.

'By type, biped segment to lead market during forecast period'

Biped humanoid robots are expected to maintain a significant position in the humanoid robot market due to their ability to operate in human-designed environments and perform complex mobility-based tasks. These robots can move across factory floors, warehouses, hospitals, retail spaces, educational institutions, and public environments with limited infrastructure modification, making them suitable for flexible automation use cases. Biped humanoid robots are increasingly being explored for assembly assistance, inspection, material movement, object handling, patient support, interactive learning, guest engagement, and personal assistance applications. Their human-like form factor enables better adaptability in environments built around human movement and interaction. The increasing development of AI-enabled perception, balance control, motion planning, dexterous manipulation, actuators, and robot control systems is further strengthening the adoption of biped humanoid robots. Growing demand for human-centric automation and continuous advancements in physical AI are expected to sustain demand for biped humanoid robots throughout the forecast period.

'By offering, hardware segment to account for largest market share during forecast period'

Hardware is expected to maintain the largest share of the humanoid robot market owing to its critical role in enabling robot mobility, manipulation, perception, control, and power management. Humanoid robots require high-value hardware components such as actuation systems, perception systems, compute & control systems, robot control systems, communication systems, power systems, structural frames, grippers, and thermal management components. These components form the core physical architecture of humanoid robots and directly influence movement accuracy, balance, dexterity, reliability, and operating performance. The segment is witnessing strong demand as companies develop biped, wheel drive, and torso & stationary humanoid robots for manufacturing, warehousing & distribution centers, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and personal assistance applications. Continuous improvements in actuators, sensors, processors, batteries, controllers, and motion components are further enhancing robot performance and deployment readiness. As humanoid robots move from prototype development toward commercial adoption, hardware is expected to remain a major contributor to market revenues.

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Asia Pacific to account for largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position in the humanoid robot industry, supported by strong robotics manufacturing ecosystems, increasing investments in embodied AI, and rising adoption of automation across China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and other key regional markets. Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a significant position in the humanoid robot market, supported by strong robotics manufacturing ecosystems, increasing investments in embodied AI, and rising adoption of automation across China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and other key regional markets. The region is witnessing the rapid development of humanoid robot platforms driven by advancements in AI-enabled perception, motion planning, manipulation, sensors, actuators, and robot control systems. Growing demand for flexible automation in manufacturing, warehousing & distribution centers, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and public-facing service applications is further supporting market expansion. Several robotics manufacturers and technology companies in the region are actively expanding their humanoid robot portfolios, improving production capabilities, and strengthening commercialization strategies. In addition, government-led robotics initiatives, industrial automation programs, and increasing interest in human-centric robots are expected to further strengthen Asia Pacific's position in the global humanoid robot market.

Major companies operating in the humanoid robot companies include Unitree Robotics (China), AGIBOT Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd. (China), UBTECH Robotics (China), Leju Robotics (China), EngineAI Robotics (China), Tesla (US), ROBOTIS Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Kawada Robotics Corporation (Japan).

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