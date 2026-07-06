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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 16:10 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aztiq Consulting ehf.: Aztiq Promotes David Olafsson, Danny Major and Eunsun Choi to Partner

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aztiq today announced the promotion of David Olafsson, Danny Major and Eunsun Choi to Partner, recognizing their significant contributions to Aztiq's growth, investment activities and long-term value creation across the healthcare ecosystem.

Aztiq is an investment company focused on working with purpose-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dedicated to improving the lives of people around the world. The promotions reflect Aztiq's continued commitment to building a strong, experienced and collaborative leadership team with deep sector expertise across healthcare, investment, corporate development, finance, M&A and legal execution.

"David, Danny and Eunsun have each played an important role in Aztiq's development and in supporting our portfolio companies" said Robert Wessman, Founder and Chairman of Aztiq. "Their promotions to Partner recognize not only their individual achievements, but also the trust, judgment and dedication they bring to Aztiq and our partners and portfolio companies. They embody the entrepreneurial, hands-on and long-term approach that defines Aztiq."

As Partners, David Olafsson, Danny Major and Eunsun Choi will continue to support Aztiq's investment activities, portfolio company development and strategic initiatives to advance the firm's healthcare-focused investment platform.

Aztiq press contacts

aztiq-media@aztiq.com

About Aztiq

Aztiq is an investment company focused on working with purpose-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dedicated to improving the lives of people around the world. With deep healthcare experience, an entrepreneurial mindset and a flexible investment approach, Aztiq partners with companies to unlock sustainable, long-term value and create positive change for patients and the global healthcare ecosystem.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.