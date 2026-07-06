LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / An exclusive evening under the long-standing patronage of His Majesty King Charles III, uniting global philanthropists and cultural leaders at London's historic Banqueting House to secure the future of classical music and youth music education.

The English Chamber Orchestra is pleased to announce the English Chamber Orchestra Royal Fundraising Gala 2026, an exclusive black-tie, invitation-only fundraising gala dinner and performance to be held on Saturday, 17 October, at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London.

Held under the long-standing patronage of His Majesty King Charles III, the Gala will bring together approximately 250 carefully selected guests for an evening of music, heritage, cultural stewardship and charitable purpose in support of the continued future of the English Chamber Orchestra.

For more than 66 years, the English Chamber Orchestra has stood as one of Britain's most distinguished musical institutions. It is recognised internationally for artistic excellence, precision, versatility and inspired collaborations with many of the world's leading composers and soloists.

The 2026 Gala represents an important step in the Orchestra's next chapter: preserving a remarkable legacy while building the future of live classical music through education, access, community engagement and cultural leadership.

The event will support the Orchestra's artistic, educational and charitable mission, including its work with children and young people through programmes such as Close Encounters. Through this work, the Orchestra changes lives. It helps young people experience live music, composition, performance, storytelling and creative collaboration, bringing classical music into schools and communities where access may otherwise be limited.

In 2025, the Orchestra's Lights Camera Score composition and instrumental music programme generated more than 25 individual projects across 21 schools in three areas of the country. Finished musical scores and accompanying films were entered into and recognised through a ground-breaking international competition supported by UNESCO through their Seeds of Hope initiative, which brings art, culture and peace-making into young lives through themes of sustainability and community.

The judges described the projects as "an exemplary cross-disciplinary project with wide-reaching outcomes involving many schools, professional musicians and animators, with a clear focus on sustainability and the serious nature of the Seeds of Hope themes."

The English Chamber Orchestra's education and community activity continues to reach thousands of young people across West Yorkshire, Essex, London and beyond, with developing work in areas including Calderdale, Essex, Tower Hamlets, King's College London, and international side-by-side opportunities with young musicians.

Dr Greg Boardman, Learning & Participation Manager, said:

"Close Encounters and ECO's education work show what happens when children are given meaningful access to professional musicians, high quality creative tools and live instrumental music. The Gala will help strengthen this work for future generations."

The Gala will bring together an exceptional circle of international leaders, patrons of culture, institutions, investors, founders, philanthropists, public figures, royalty, cultural leaders and decision-makers. This private gathering will be a rare convergence.

Taking place within the historic splendour of Banqueting House, the Gala will include red carpet arrivals, a champagne reception, gala dinner, live musical performance, formal acknowledgements and fundraising activity in support of the Orchestra's future. Further artistic details, performers and guest contributors will be announced in the coming months.

James Rutherford, Chief Executive of the English Chamber Orchestra, said:

"This Gala marks an exciting new chapter in the English Chamber Orchestra's history; a celebration of a revitalised organisation with its eyes firmly on the future. It is an investment in our musicians, our artistic ambitions, our education work and the communities and young people we inspire."

Elvijs Plugis, International Advisory Board Member of the English Chamber Orchestra and Gala Event Director, said:

"The English Chamber Orchestra Royal Fundraising Gala 2026 is being created as a landmark evening for the Orchestra - one that honours an extraordinary cultural legacy while opening a new chapter of patronage, partnership and public benefit. Our goal is to bring together people who believe that music matters, not only as performance, but as education, access, inspiration and legacy for generations to come."

Elvijs Plugis is an International Advisory Board Member of the English Chamber Orchestra and Event Director for the Gala. He is also the founder and CEO of Sigulp, a strategic growth consultancy supporting individuals, brands, products, companies and organisations through positioning, partnerships, branding, communications and commercial development.

The English Chamber Orchestra is also pleased to confirm TrinityBridge as the first official Gold Sponsor of the Gala.

TrinityBridge's support reflects a shared belief in stewardship, long-term thinking and the importance of protecting cultural institutions that shape shared identity and opportunity for future generations.

TrinityBridge has expressed its pride in supporting an organisation that honours its remarkable legacy while ensuring classical music remains vibrant, relevant and accessible for years to come.

Suzanne Collins, Head of Marketing at TrinityBridge, said:

"At TrinityBridge, we believe deeply in stewardship - of wealth, of relationships, and of the cultural institutions that shape our shared identity. Partnering with the English Chamber Orchestra reflects our long-term view: that nurturing excellence today is essential to creating opportunity for future generations. We are proud to support an organisation that both honours its remarkable legacy and ensures classical music remains vibrant, relevant and accessible for years to come."

The English Chamber Orchestra is also pleased to acknowledge the support of the Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion and Sports as an Alliance Partner of the Gala. Led by Chairwoman Rebeca Riofrio, the organisation's focus on education, equality, diversity, youth opportunity, creative pathways, and public-interest initiatives aligns closely with ECO's mission to expand access to music and art, support education and outreach, and strengthen cultural excellence for future generations.

The English Chamber Orchestra welcomes enquiries from individuals, families, foundations, organisations and partners who wish to support the Gala, attend the evening, or contribute to the Orchestra's wider mission of performance, education, outreach and public benefit.

About the English Chamber Orchestra

The English Chamber Orchestra (ECO) is one of the UK's most celebrated musical institutions, with a legacy spanning over 66 years under the patronage of His Majesty King Charles III. Renowned for artistic excellence and global collaborations, the ECO is dedicated to preserving classical music while inspiring the next generation. Through its vital community and education programs like Close Encounters, the Orchestra brings live music, composition, and creative opportunities to thousands of young people across the UK.

Further information about the Gala can be found at:

https://englishchamberorchestra.com/english-chamber-orchestra-royal-gala-2026/

Event, attendance, partnership and support enquiries:

Elvijs Plugis

Event Director

English Chamber Orchestra International Advisory Board Member

elvijs.plugis@englishchamberorchestra.co.uk

+447549945392

Attendance by His Majesty King Charles III is subject to the royal schedule.

SOURCE: English Chamber Orchestra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/english-chamber-orchestra-royal-fundraising-gala-2026-1186472