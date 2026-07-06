Ray C. Anderson Foundation: AskNature Podcast #6: Gamelihle Sibanda

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / To close its inaugural season, the AskNature Podcast features engineer and biomimic Gamelihle (Gama) Sibanda.

He takes listeners on a journey from his formative years in Zimbabwe to using the architectural wisdom of ants and termites to solve real-world flooding crises.

Tune in to Episode 6 to explore how one can take a childhood curiosity of observing insects and turn it into a global engineering framework, bringing together Indigenous knowledge, biomimicry, and the ethics of artificial intelligence.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/asknature-podcast-%236-gamelihle-sibanda-1186934