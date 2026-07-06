Kelly Services, Inc.: Kelly Appoints Alan Stukalsky as Chief Product and Technology Officer

TROY, Mich., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, has appointed Alan Stukalsky as chief product and technology officer, effective July 13. Stukalsky joins the Kelly senior leadership team, reporting to CEO Chris Layden, and will be responsible for overseeing the company's product strategy, technology capabilities, and digital innovation efforts across its portfolio of specialty businesses.

"The workforce solutions industry is at an inflection point. Companies who successfully embed AI into their operations to better serve clients and candidates are going to pull away from the field," Layden said. "That work is already underway at Kelly. Alan will scale it, drive operational excellence across the enterprise, and accelerate the pace at which we're launching products that will help clients build tech-enabled workforces. He's done it before and we're excited to see the impact he'll bring."

Stukalsky brings more than 25 years of technology leadership and digital transformation experience to the newly created role. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale modernization efforts, enterprise platform transformations, cloud migrations, AI-enabled innovation, and the development of new digital business models. He is widely recognized for aligning technology, product, and business strategy to create industry-leading talent solutions and deliver measurable outcomes for customers, employees, and shareholders.

Most recently, Stukalsky served as chief digital and information officer at LHH, part of the Adecco Group. Prior to LHH, Stukalsky spent more than 16 years at Randstad, holding dual executive roles as chief digital officer and chief information officer for North America.

"This is an exciting time to join Kelly. The company is investing in the technology and products that will define how it competes in an AI-driven market," Stukalsky said. "I'm passionate about making it easier for clients and candidates to work with us, embedding AI into the fabric of how we operate, and ensuring the people we place are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. I look forward to partnering with the talented Kelly team to build on a strong foundation and accelerate growth."

Stukalsky is a passionate advocate for inspiring future STEM professionals and active with Junior Achievement, Georgia State University's CIS program, and STE(A)M Truck. He has served on numerous industry and community boards and has been recognized as Georgia CIO of the Year for Large Enterprises. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Emory University.

About Kelly-

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect approximately 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services and solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com



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