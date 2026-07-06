FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Milestone Multi-Year Order for 1,900 Railcars; Second Quarter Orders for Approximately 3,000 Railcars Represent a Commercial Inflection Point

CHICAGO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) ("FreightCar America" or the "Company"), a leading North American manufacturer and supplier of freight railcars, railcar parts and components, today announced that it has entered into a new multi-year order for 1,900 railcars from a key customer, with deliveries scheduled through 2028. The Company also announced that second quarter orders totaled approximately 3,000 railcars, representing a commercial inflection point as demand for differentiated, agile manufacturing solutions continues to grow.

Highlights

Secured a new multi-year order for 1,900 railcars, with deliveries scheduled through 2028, expanding backlog visibility and reflecting customer confidence in the Company's execution and manufacturing capabilities.





Second quarter orders totaled approximately 3,000 railcars, valued at approximately $300 million, with orders received across every core market segment, reflecting broad-based demand and product diversity.





Multiple first-time customer orders, together with meaningful repeat customer activity, underscore strength of commercial presence, product offering and manufacturing platform.





"Customers are increasingly choosing FreightCar America because we are delivering what the market needs in conditions where customers need us most. Anchored by our engineering capability, manufacturing agility and focus on quality, we continue to position ourselves to gain share and capture significant order momentum during the quarter," commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. "This new multi-year commitment for 1,900 railcars is a testament to that, marking a milestone for the Company and showcasing the confidence our customers put into our ability to execute over a sustained delivery horizon."

Randall continued, "With approximately 3,000 railcars ordered in the quarter, we are seeing an inflection point in terms of commercial momentum across our differentiated product portfolio. These orders highlight the value customers place on our ability to move quickly, tailor solutions to their needs and support transportation capacity across the North American supply chain. We believe FreightCar America is well positioned as an execution-focused railcar manufacturer in a market where reliability, responsiveness and delivery performance matter more than ever."

Certain orders referenced in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: chris@jbgcapadvisory.com