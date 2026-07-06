PMGC Holdings Inc. Announces Merger of AGA Precision Systems into A&B Aerospace

Strategic consolidation of two precision manufacturing portfolio companies expected to streamline operations, shared resources, and strengthen the companies' aerospace manufacturing platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) ("PMGC" or the "Company") today announced that it has merged AGA Precision Systems LLC ("AGA") into A&B Aerospace, Inc. ("A&B Aerospace"), with A&B Aerospace expected to be the surviving operating entity.

The merger is designed to simplify PMGC's aerospace precision manufacturing platform by consolidating two related businesses under one corporate structure. Following the merger, AGA will cease to exist as a separate legal entity, while A&B Aerospace will continue operating the AGA name through a fictitious business name, or DBA, as needed to preserve customer, vendor, and contract continuity.

A&B Aerospace, Inc., founded in 1948 and headquartered in Azusa, California, is a precision machining and aerospace manufacturing company serving long-standing Tier 1 aerospace and defense customers, including Boeing, Honeywell International Inc., and Moog Inc. The company specializes in high-tolerance parts and assemblies and provides advanced CNC machining, honing, grinding, and precision deburring services across a range of aerospace and defense applications. A&B operates more than twenty modern CNC machines, including full 5-axis machining capabilities, and maintains AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Known for its history of quality, reliability, and on-time delivery, A&B supports both metal and non-metal machining solutions for leading aerospace customers.

A&B Aerospace operates its own manufacturing site in Azusa, California, while AGA operates from its manufacturing site in Santa Ana, California. Following the merger, both sites are expected to continue operating from their respective locations, with the combined business sharing resources, customers, leadership, and administrative support under A&B Aerospace.

PMGC expects the consolidation to reduce duplicative governance, reporting, and administrative overhead while allowing the combined operation to better share personnel, facilities, equipment, certifications, and financial systems. The Company also expects the combined structure to support greater customer coverage and operational flexibility across both sites.

Existing agreements, customer relationships, and points of contact are expected to remain supported through the transition process of the merger.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" and "future" or similar expressions such as "look forward" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact: IR@pmgcholdings.com