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WKN: A41YYC | ISIN: KYG286871127 | Ticker-Symbol: I0Q0
NASDAQ
06.07.26 | 21:45
1,130 US-Dollar
-1,74 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGINEX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGINEX LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Diginex Limited: Diginex Announces Funding Progress and Final Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks

LONDON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company"), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced that it has mutually agreed with Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited ("Resulticks") a final extension of the Long Stop Date under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") relating to Diginex's proposed acquisition of Resulticks (the "Transaction") from 30 June 2026 to 31 July 2026.

The Parties believe that they have now received firm intent to fund the transaction from private investors, and are now working to finalise funding documentation. The Company reiterates that it does not intend to launch public funding rounds in order to complete the Transaction.

It is anticipated that this will be the last extension of the long-stop date, and the Company expects to provide an update of final transaction and funding details to shareholders on or before 31 July 2026. The Company's intent is to put the Transaction to a shareholder vote shortly thereafter.

The proposed Transaction and funding, originally announced on 16 April 2026, remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions precedent contained in the SPA. There can be no assurance that the funding and any conditions will be completed, satisfied, or waived, or that the Transaction or funding will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

About Diginex Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871XXX), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. For more information, please visit https://www.diginex.com/.

About Resulticks RESULTICKS is a connected customer engagement solution designed for real-time, data-driven audience experiences. It helps brands unify customer data, orchestrate communications across channels, and make more informed business decisions through AI-powered intelligence and analytics. RESULTICKS serves enterprises across North America, Asia, and the Middle East and is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult
Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0
Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US
Jackson Lin
Lambert by LLYC
Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593
Email: jian.lin@llyc.global


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.