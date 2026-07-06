LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. Completes Corporate Name Change to NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.; To Begin Trading Under New Nasdaq Symbol NMAD

-- New Corporate Identity Reflects Strategic Transition into AI Energy Infrastructure

Equipment & Services Sector Following Acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems --

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. ("NOMAD" or the "Company"), today announced that it has completed its name change from LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) to NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc (Nasdaq: NMAD).

The Company's common stock will begin trading today under its new ticker, NMAD on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Shares under the symbol LIXT ceased trading at the close of market on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The new corporate name reflects the next chapter for the Company in the AI energy infrastructure equipment and services sector, following the recent acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, a pioneer in the meeting the rapidly growing power demands of AI and hyperscale data centers. Nomad introduced the first mobile, utility-grade truck-transportable battery energy storage system.

The company's innovative mobile products provide instantaneous power to an electrical grid or facility, bypassing months of construction typically required for traditional fixed installations. NOMAD's patented platforms are deployed on semi-trailers, and serve emerging AI-driven applications, along with utilities, industrial operators, government agencies, and critical infrastructure providers through equipment sales, rentals and Energy-as-a-Service offerings. The Company no longer plans to operate in its legacy life sciences market and is exploring options for a sale or merger of those assets.

"Our new corporate name marks an important milestone in the Company's transformation, reflecting who we are today and where we are headed," said Geordan Pursglove Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the broad AI energy sector offers significant, scalable growth opportunities and tangible long-term shareholder value, as we address a multi-billion dollar rapidly growing marketplace."

About Nomad Power Systems

Founded in 2020, NOMAD, formerly LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, is an AI energy infrastructure equipment and services platform focused on supporting the rapidly growing power and infrastructure requirements of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and hyperscale data center operators. The Company is focused on capitalizing on the accelerating demand for reliable, scalable, and efficient energy infrastructure solutions driven by the global expansion of AI.

Historically, LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies and medical technologies. The Company continues to maintain and advance these oncology and medical technology assets while executing its primary strategic focus through NOMAD Power Solutions.

For more information, please visit https://ir.nomadpower.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's strategic priorities, product development and business prospects, and the anticipated use of proceeds, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, anticipated growth from its recently acquired company, NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, and the ability to dispose of its legacy life sciences business, are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For more information about NOMAD, ir.info@nomadpower.com, contact:

General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533



or



PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations, pwinvestor@pondel.com

Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962