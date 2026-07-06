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WKN: 894616 | ISIN: CA1358251074 | Ticker-Symbol: 58Z
Frankfurt
03.07.26 | 08:00
31,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20033,60022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 16:12 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2026 was $86.97 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.6% and 25.3%, respectively. These compare with the 11.2% and 32.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.4% of CGI's net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 13.6% at June 30, 2025.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at June 30, 2026 was $52.59, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.6% and 38.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials22.8%
Information Technology18.5%
Energy15.7%
Materials15.4%
Financials13.9%
Consumer Discretionary10.0%
Real Estate2.2%
Communication Services1.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.3%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.5.5%
NVIDIA Corporation4.7%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.2%
MDA Space Ltd.3.7%
Royal Bank of Canada3.5%
TFI International Inc.3.5%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.5%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.4%
Bank of Montreal3.4%
Cameco Corporation3.2%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.