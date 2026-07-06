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WKN: 894648 | ISIN: US5398301094 | Ticker-Symbol: LOM
Tradegate
06.07.26 | 21:07
468,00 Euro
-2,30 % -11,00
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LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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467,40472,1022:02
469,00471,0022:00
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 14:32 Uhr
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Lockheed Martin to Acquire Ultra Maritime Solutions

Acquisition reinforces Lockheed Martin's commitment to domain expertise in anti-submarine warfare

BETHESDA, Md., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Ultra Maritime, a global defense company specializing in advanced undersea warfare and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities for allied naval forces for $3.45 billion. The company develops and delivers mission-critical systems including sonar technologies, sonobuoys, torpedo defense systems, radar solutions, and autonomous maritime sensing platforms.

"Undersea superiority belongs to those who move fastest and work together best," said Stephanie C. Hill, president of Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. "By joining forces with Ultra Maritime, we're accelerating our commitment to deliver the most advanced undersea and anti-submarine warfare capabilities to our U.S. and allied partners across the globe."

"When we invested in Ultra Maritime in 2022, we saw a business with mission-critical technology and a vital role in protecting allied nations from undersea threats, but one that had been underinvested and was not yet fully delivering for its customers," said Shonnel Malani, managing partner at Advent and chair of the board at Ultra Electronics. "Over the past four years, we have changed that. Ultra Maritime is now a stronger, more innovative partner to allied navies, with improved execution, greater industrial capacity and next-generation autonomous solutions that position it well for future warfare."

Ultra Maritime's international footprint and portfolio of exportable ASW products, such as its sonobuoys, towed sonar arrays and hull mounted sonar product lines, will complement and expand Lockheed Martin's ability to offer sonar solutions across next-gen maritime platforms.

Upon closing, the team will become part of Lockheed Martin's Rotary and Mission Systems business area.

Advisors
Citi is serving as financial advisor, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader is serving as legal counsel, and Fried Frank is serving as tax counsel to Lockheed Martin.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.