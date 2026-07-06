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WKN: A0JL3S | ISIN: US2041661024 | Ticker-Symbol: D6I
Tradegate
06.07.26 | 21:34
130,40 Euro
-2,50 % -3,35
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,15131,4022:01
130,80131,6022:00
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Commvault Appoints Brian Lanigan as Chief Partner Officer

Veteran cybersecurity and partner ecosystem leader to accelerate global channel growth and strengthen strategic alliances

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced the appointment of Brian Lanigan as Chief Partner Officer. Reporting to Geoff Haydon, President of Customer and Field Operations, Lanigan will lead Commvault's Global Partner Organization, driving the company's worldwide partner strategy and expanding its ecosystem of hyperscalers, managed service providers (MSPs), distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and strategic technology partners.

Lanigan joins Commvault with more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-performing partner organizations across the cybersecurity and enterprise software industries. He has held leadership positions at SentinelOne, Lacework, Splunk, and HP Software, driving significant partner-led growth, strengthening strategic alliances, and expanding cloud and managed services ecosystems.

"Partners are central to our growth strategy and to helping customers advance resilience readiness in an increasingly complex AI and cyber landscape," said Haydon. "Brian brings significant cybersecurity expertise to Commvault and has a proven track record of building world-class partner programs and driving measurable business results. His leadership and experience make him the ideal person to lead the next chapter of Commvault's partner ecosystem growth."

"Commvault has established itself as a trusted leader in AI and cyber resilience, and I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal time for customers and partners," said Lanigan. "I look forward to working with our global partner ecosystem to create new opportunities for growth, deliver exceptional customer outcomes, and expand the value Commvault brings to organizations around the world."

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries - not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

© 2026 PR Newswire
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