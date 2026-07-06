Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
8,8-Mio.-Nanocap direkt neben Europas Lithium-Giganten - jetzt steigt die Spannung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2W7 | ISIN: CA1130041058 | Ticker-Symbol: RW5
Tradegate
06.07.26 | 20:52
41,360 Euro
+2,07 % +0,840
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,02041,11022:03
40,94041,19022:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 16:22 Uhr
243 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management to Host Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. today announced it will host its second quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Results will be released that morning prior to 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at www.bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call:
    https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI25c79b4fce1542938abfce53ebcca730
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqd6oehs

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX, BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com.

Media:
Simon Maine
Tel: (332) 298-0447
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.