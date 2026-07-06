BK Media: A Swiss Boutique Agency for Building Lasting Digital Presence

BK Media is an independent Swiss boutique agency based in Zurich that helps companies build and strengthen a lasting digital presence. Working across all relevant digital platforms, the agency covers branding, content production, animation, social media, campaigns and e-commerce. Its approach combines strategic groundwork with creative execution, from the initial brand concept through to the online shop, with the aim of presenting each brand clearly and consistently across every point of contact. BK Media works with established companies and younger brands across a range of industries, delivering solutions that are strategically grounded, visually distinctive and built to last.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / BK Media, an independent boutique agency based in Zurich, supports companies in developing and strengthening their digital presence. The agency works across all relevant digital platforms and covers branding, content production, animation, social media, campaigns and e-commerce.

The agency focuses on brands that want to renew their digital appearance and present themselves consistently across every channel. Its approach combines strategic groundwork with creative execution, from the initial brand concept through to the online shop. According to BK Media, the aim is a digital presence that reflects a brand clearly and coherently at every point of contact.

BK Media works on projects ranging from brand identities and visual redesigns to content, campaigns and online shops, for clients across different industries and stages of development. What connects this work is a consistent standard: solutions that are strategically grounded, visually distinctive and built to hold up over time rather than follow passing trends.

BK Media is based in Zurich and works with clients across a range of industries.

About BK Media

BK Media is a Swiss boutique agency based in Zurich. It supports brands in building a lasting digital presence through branding, content production, animation, social media, campaigns and e-commerce. Further information is available at www.bkmedia.ch.

Media Contact

Organization: BK Media

Contact Person Name: Jasmin Weber

Website: https://www.bkmedia.ch

Email: info@bkmedia.ch

Address: Talacker 41

City: Zurich

Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: BK Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/bk-media-a-swiss-boutique-agency-for-building-lasting-digital-presence-1186923