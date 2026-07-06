PNC Financial Services Group: Driving Growth, Increasing Impact: PNC Latest Corporate Responsibility Report Underscores Investments That Matter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / A message from Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Stacy Juchno

For more than 160 years, PNC's strategy has been focused on the communities and people we serve. PNC's investment in and collaboration with our employees, communities, customers, and shareholders directly reflect the strength and character of our company. When our communities thrive, we thrive.

As I step into the Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer role, I'm honored to share the substantive progress our teams accomplished in 2025. It's important to emphasize that we do not- and cannot- do this work alone. In 2025, we engaged shareholders and community partners on corporate strategy, performance, and our role as a corporate citizen. These conversations provided valuable insight, reinforced accountability and supported continuous improvement.

Explore PNC's Corporate Responsibility Report

Sustained and consistent community impact

At PNC, community investment is fundamental to our business. In 2025, we completed and exceeded two transformative multiyear commitments:

The four-year Community Benefits Plan surpassed our $88 billion pledge, deploying $119.3 billion in capital to promote homeownership, support small businesses and advance community investment through loans, financing, investments and philanthropic contributions. In 2025, Community Development Banking extended $660 million in loans and investments, up from $469 million in 2024.

Additionally, we exceeded our $30 billion Environmental Finance pledge, mobilized $33.4 billion since 2021 across renewable energy, green buildings, clean transportation, and environmentally linked loan products. We also achieved 100% renewable energy for purchased electricity by the end of 2025.

More accessible financial tools and solutions

We continue to innovate for customers. In 2025, we launched an enhanced online banking platform serving 11.5 million customers. Our mobile branches traveled nearly 94,000 miles, serving almost 20,000 customers in 3,449 visits coordinated by 255 community organizations. We complemented this outreach with 461 free financial education seminars designed to help participants make informed financial decisions.

We also expanded our branch network in 2025, including 26 new branches and 170 renovations that modernize the in-branch experience while supporting local communities. This growth continues through PNC's $2 billion investment commitment to add more than 300 new branches and 1,400 renovations over the next five years. On January 5, 2026, PNC acquired FirstBank Holding Company, expanding our presence in Colorado and Arizona.

Early childhood education to drive economic opportunity

PNC has invested in early childhood education for more than 20 years because we know education is a powerful driver of economic opportunity.

Through PNC Grow Up Great, our signature $500 million, bilingual early childhood education initiative, we remain steadfast in our philanthropic commitment to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. Since 2004, PNC Grow Up Great has supported more than 11.5 million children through over $290 million in grants and programming. PNC employees have volunteered more than 1.3 million hours since inception, including 84,549 hours across 2,000 partner organizations in 2025.

Taking action to help close the housing affordability gap

Like education, home ownership is a powerful driver of economic opportunity and generational wealth. At a time when our country faces a clear shortage of affordable housing, we're focused on expanding access.

In 2025, more than 40 percent of our mortgages in primary assessment area markets supported low- and moderate-income (LMI) borrowers. In addition to homeownership, PNC also supports the development of affordable rental housing. In 2025, PNC Multifamily Capital, one of the nation's largest syndicators of affordable rental housing, provided $4.0 billion in debt and equity to create or preserve 15,900 units of affordable rental housing across 127 properties in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

Through this work, and our insights from the Community Benefits Plan, we will continue to make meaningful investments and improvements in our communities to support housing affordability and strengthen the trust that our stakeholders place in PNC.

Talent & inclusion drive growth

Serving diverse communities requires talented employees with relevant skills, experiences and perspectives. To do so effectively, and win in the marketplace, we must recruit and retain talented employees. To support this imperative, we do not discriminate against any employee, potential or current client, supplier, or any other stakeholder, consistent with applicable laws.

Our people are at the heart of everything we do. Our 55,000-plus employees strive to elevate our business, and we are intentional in supporting their well-being. In 2025, we introduced Brilliant Thrives Here Employee Value Proposition (EVP) to help employees and expanded learning opportunities. More than 10,500 employees have enrolled in academic programs and employees have completed 4.2 million hours of training through PNC University (PNCU). Teams also adopted generative AI platforms introduced in 2025, including Microsoft CoPilot, to enhance productivity and support informed decision-making.

Looking forward

By advancing early education, housing access and community investment, we strengthen the communities where we live and work. Our approach to growth centers on serving communities well, earning long-term trust, and responsible expansion, including the ethical use of AI. In 2025, PNC strengthened governance for the responsible use of AI through the establishment of a Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) framework and policy and continued oversight from the Responsible AI Working Group.

These efforts in 2025 represent just a snapshot of the comprehensive accomplishments detailed throughout the report, demonstrating our long-standing commitment to customers and stakeholders. It's how we've prospered for more than 160 years - and it's what we'll continue to do in communities across the country.

Explore the full Corporate Responsibility Report

Media Contact: Corporate Responsibility Communications

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SOURCE: PNC Financial Services Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/driving-growth-increasing-impact-pnc-latest-corporate-responsibility-1186952