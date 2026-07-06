Civil claims for sexual assault survivors and child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania extend beyond the individual perpetrator to include institutions, businesses, and property owners - and a civil lawsuit can proceed entirely independently of any criminal case.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Sexual assault survivors and child sexual assault victims across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Pennsylvania are increasingly pursuing civil lawsuits against the institutions, businesses, and property owners whose negligence enabled their assault, entirely separate from and independent of any criminal prosecution. The Victims' Recovery Law Center, a civil litigation firm based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, serves as the civil lawyer for rape and sexual assault victims and the civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City.

Civil Lawyer for Rape and Sexual Assault Victims in Philadelphia

As a civil lawyer for rape and sexual assault victims in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania, the Victims' Recovery Law Center focuses on a question most survivors never know to ask: Who besides the perpetrator can be held financially accountable?

In civil sexual assault litigation, the individual perpetrator is rarely the most viable financial defendant. Many perpetrators have no assets and no insurance coverage. The institutions and businesses that created the conditions for the assault and carry commercial liability insurance are the defendants for whom meaningful financial recovery is achievable.

Civil lawyers for rape and sexual assault victims in Philadelphia pursue claims against bars and nightclubs whose employees drugged and assaulted patrons, hotels and hospitality venues whose failed security systems contributed to assaults on guests, religious institutions and schools that failed to screen or supervise dangerous employees, employers whose negligent hiring or supervision enabled an assault, and shopping malls and commercial properties whose contracted security companies failed to protect visitors.

In one representative case, the Victims' Recovery Law Center pursued civil claims against a Philadelphia area bar whose employees drugged patrons and then assaulted them on the premises. The firm's investigation revealed the conduct had occurred on multiple occasions. Civil claims were filed against the bar, not just the individual perpetrators, and compensation was secured for both survivors. The establishment subsequently closed.

Civil Lawyer for Child Sexual Assault Victims in Philadelphia

As a civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and across Pennsylvania, the Victims' Recovery Law Center represents minor victims and their families in civil claims against every institutionally responsible party.

In a representative case, two 14-year-old girls were sexually assaulted on the grounds of a Philadelphia area shopping mall. The Victims' Recovery Law Center filed civil claims against both the mall and its contracted security company, arguing that the failure to maintain adequate security created the conditions for the assault. The firm recovered compensation on behalf of both minor victims.

Parents and legal guardians can file civil lawsuits on behalf of minor victims in Pennsylvania. Courts evaluate whether the institution (a school, a religious organization, a childcare provider, or a commercial property) had a duty to protect the child, whether that duty was breached through failures in screening, supervision, or security, and whether the harm was foreseeable and preventable.

Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for civil claims involving minor victims is often extended beyond the standard two-year period. However, the applicable deadline is fact specific, and consulting a civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia as early as possible is essential to preserve evidence and protect all available legal options.

Civil Sexual Assault Litigation: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York City

The Victims' Recovery Law Center handles civil claims for rape and sexual assault survivors and civil claims for child sexual assault victims across all of the firm's geographic markets. Survivors in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City can pursue civil claims against institutional defendants regardless of whether criminal charges were filed or of the outcome of any criminal proceeding.

Civil sexual assault cases are decided by a preponderance of the evidence, a lower standard than the beyond a reasonable doubt required in criminal courts. A civil claim can succeed where a criminal prosecution did not. Civil litigation uniquely allows survivors to pursue claims against institutions and businesses that are never named as defendants in any criminal case.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center provides confidential, trauma-informed representation for sexual assault survivors and child sexual assault victims. All consultations are free and confidential. The firm handles all cases on a contingency fee basis with no upfront cost to clients.

About The Victims' Recovery Law Center

Founded in 2007, The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a civil litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing rape and sexual assault survivors, child sexual assault victims, and shooting victims in civil claims across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City. According to the firm, it represents more gun violence victims than any other civil litigation firm in Pennsylvania. The firm recently obtained a $30 million award from a Philadelphia judge against ghost gun manufacturer Polymer80, Inc. on behalf of a 14 year old shooting victim's family. The firm's practice is limited exclusively to civil court representation of crime victims. It does not prosecute criminal cases and does not represent criminal defendants.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does a civil lawyer for rape and sexual assault victims in Philadelphia do?

A civil lawyer for rape and sexual assault victims in Philadelphia investigates every party whose negligence may have contributed to the harm beyond the individual perpetrator. This includes bars and nightclubs whose employees drugged and assaulted patrons, hotels whose failed security contributed to assaults on guests, religious institutions and schools that failed to screen or supervise dangerous employees, and commercial properties whose contracted security companies failed to protect visitors. The Victims' Recovery Law Center pursues civil claims against every institutionally responsible third party and provides confidential trauma-informed representation with no upfront cost.

Q: What does a civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia do?

A civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia represents minor victims and their families in civil claims against schools, religious organizations, childcare providers, shopping malls, and security companies across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City. The Victims' Recovery Law Center has recovered compensation for minor victims in cases involving Philadelphia area commercial properties and their contracted security providers.

Q: Can a civil lawyer for sexual assault victims in Philadelphia sue an institution even if the perpetrator was acquitted?

Yes. Civil claims against institutions are entirely independent of any criminal proceeding. A civil lawsuit can succeed where criminal prosecution did not because civil cases require only proof by a preponderance of the evidence, a lower standard than beyond a reasonable doubt.

Q: Can a civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia sue a school or religious institution?

Yes. Civil lawyers for child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania pursue claims against schools, religious organizations, and other institutions that failed to screen, supervise, or respond to known risks. Courts evaluate whether the institution breached its duty to protect the minor and whether the harm was foreseeable and preventable.

Q: How long does a sexual assault survivor in Philadelphia have to file a civil lawsuit?

Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for civil sexual assault claims is generally two years from the date of the harm. For child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania, the limitations period is often extended. Consulting a civil lawyer for rape and sexual assault victims or a civil lawyer for child sexual assault victims in Philadelphia as early as possible is essential to protect evidence and preserve all available legal options

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Trustpoint Xposure

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SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/civil-lawyer-for-rape-sexual-assault-and-child-sexual-assault-vi-1186375