Info-Tech Research Group: Former Google [X] Executive and Bestselling Author Mo Gawdat to Keynote Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

Former Google [X] Executive and Bestselling Author Mo Gawdat to Keynote Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 6, 2026

Mo Gawdat, bestselling author of Solve for Happy and former Chief Business Officer at Google [X], will join Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona as a featured keynote speaker. Taking place 22 to 23 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, the event will bring together IT leaders from across Europe and beyond to explore the theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value.

LONDON, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Mo Gawdat, bestselling author of Solve for Happy and former Chief Business Officer at Google [X], will take the stage as a featured keynote speaker at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona. The event, taking place 22 to 23 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, will bring together IT leaders from across Europe and beyond to explore this year's theme, Agentic IT: From Hype to Value.

Gawdat is one of the most compelling voices at the intersection of technology, innovation, and human potential. A serial entrepreneur, author, Chief AI Officer at Flight Story, and former Chief Business Officer at Google [X], he brings a rare perspective shaped by a 30-year career in technology and decades spent at the forefront of the industry.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, Gawdat's keynote will offer attendees a perspective shaped by entrepreneurship, innovation, and the human side of technological change. His appearance aligns with this year's event theme, Agentic IT: From Hype to Value, as IT leaders gather to explore the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of technology leadership.

"Mo Gawdat brings a rare perspective shaped by decades at the forefront of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship," says Michelle Van Wijk, Senior Executive Counselor at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "As IT leaders across Europe and beyond explore the next phase of AI-enabled transformation, his keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will offer a timely lens on the connection between technology, leadership, and human potential."

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will feature keynote presentations, analyst-led sessions, workshops, industry roundtables, peer networking opportunities, and Analyst Alley, where attendees can meet one-to-one with Info-Tech analysts to discuss priorities, validate strategies, and gain expert guidance tailored to their organisations.

The preliminary agenda will explore topics including agentic IT and the future of AI-enabled organisations, cybersecurity, governance, organisational resilience, IT leadership, workforce transformation, enterprise architecture, technology modernisation, data, analytics, and decision intelligence.

Further updates on Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will be shared in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person passes can contact pr@infotech.com to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organisations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organisations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

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