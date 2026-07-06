New progress hub and independent report will create the world's first public record of responsible AI in action, built across the multi-stakeholder community

Despite the power of artificial intelligence to radically reshape economies, institutions and daily life, public insight into how AI is governed remains limited. Two new global initiatives were announced today by Partnership on AI (PAI) to help address this problem: the Global AI Progress Hub and the "Global Responsible AI: Measures of Progress" report.

Announced during the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance, the PAI-led initiatives establish a global standard for assessing whether AI systems are ethical, safe and trustworthy. The Global Dialogue is a United Nations convening bringing together governments, private sector, academia, and civil society to discuss international cooperation and best practices for AI governance.

Together, these two tools will respond to one of the critical tests of AI governance today: whether commitments to responsible AI are translating into meaningful progress in the real world.

"The responsible AI field does not lack principles," said Rebecca Finlay, CEO of Partnership on AI. "What it lacks is proof a verified, shared baseline of what good practice actually looks like."

"The challenge now is to build governance that lasts," said Finlay, who has been named co-lead of the Global Dialogue's session on safe, secure and trustworthy AI. "AI will only go as far as trust takes it, and durable trust is built on clarity, evidence, and knowledge shared openly, working across sectors and borders."

The new Global AI Progress Hub is designed to help build that shared foundation. PAI has invited organizations across multiple sectors who contribute to the responsible AI ecosystem to document the actions they are taking; track the progress they are making; and the impact of their efforts to advance trustworthy AI. The Progress Hub will bring the field together within a common framework for measuring progress and understanding how AI is affecting human connection and well being, jobs and the economy.

The "Global Responsible AI: Measures of Progress" report turns that record into an independent assessment of the field. With a methodology guided by a multi-stakeholder community, this annual report will regularly examine and assess the data on responsible AI with an authority that extends beyond any single organization.

Early contributions to the Progress Hub have come from PAI's diverse community of partners, including BBC StoryWorks and New America's Shangri-La Series on AI for Middle Powers, among others. Additional support from partners is helping to fund this work.

The Progress Hub will begin to track actions emerging from international summits and other forums. Public access to the digital platform will be available in the spring of 2027.

About Partnership on AI

Founded in 2016, Partnership on AI (PAI) is a global, independent nonprofit that brings together more than 150 partners across sectors to help ensure artificial intelligence advances positive outcomes for people and society. PAI also works closely with governments, policymakers, and multilateral institutions to inform public policy. Together, PAI's partners shape the research, frameworks, and practical guidance that help move responsible AI from principle to practice. Learn more at partnershiponai.org.

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