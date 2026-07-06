Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:
160,117 shares
- 2,188,570.19 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 4,304
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,545
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 581,271 shares for 32,377,603.93
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 570,842 shares for 32,118,054.79
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
149,688 shares
- 2,424,205.63 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,461
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,862
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 664,283 shares for 45,248,580.14
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 644,080 shares for 43,923,658.63
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About TP Group
TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.
For more information: www.tp.com
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
4 304
581 271
32 377 603,93
4 545
570 842
32 118 054,79
01/02/2026
6
1 005
62 701,95
29
4 000
250 920,00
01/05/2026
43
6 616
415 021,68
54
7 200
453 816,00
01/06/2026
47
6 379
397 539,28
29
4 212
264 976,92
01/07/2026
50
7 000
446 250,00
74
8 988
574 692,72
01/08/2026
28
4 200
265 272,00
7
1 076
68 864,00
01/09/2026
35
4 200
264 012,00
29
3 756
237 228,96
01/12/2026
27
4 000
245 920,00
4
800
50 184,00
01/13/2026
59
8 600
500 348,00
22
3 400
200 090,00
01/14/2026
33
4 188
240 223,68
57
8 600
499 574,00
01/15/2026
33
5 000
296 650,00
38
5 200
309 452,00
01/16/2026
38
5 000
293 600,00
9
1 200
71 304,00
01/19/2026
52
6 350
364 617,00
42
5 732
330 507,12
01/20/2026
35
4 000
229 280,00
33
5 168
297 625,12
01/21/2026
26
3 200
185 536,00
53
6 400
373 376,00
01/22/2026
14
1 800
107 568,00
70
8 400
510 804,00
01/23/2026
65
7 000
422 730,00
4
600
37 062,00
01/26/2026
74
10 262
570 772,44
4
600
33 978,00
01/27/2026
14
2 250
121 050,00
23
2 900
157 963,00
01/28/2026
15
2 200
120 978,00
13
1 800
99 558,00
01/29/2026
34
5 600
302 400,00
34
3 800
206 340,00
01/30/2026
12
1 800
96 750,00
34
3 620
195 733,40
02/02/2026
21
3 485
192 128,05
42
5 200
288 028,00
02/03/2026
37
4 715
255 128,65
3
200
11 280,00
02/04/2026
16
2 400
126 672,00
15
2 300
121 532,00
02/05/2026
20
3 400
180 404,00
25
3 600
191 880,00
02/06/2026
26
4 200
218 736,00
24
3 000
156 720,00
02/09/2026
5
1 200
63 720,00
18
2 001
107 093,52
02/10/2026
57
8 200
444 440,00
67
10 600
575 368,00
02/11/2026
31
5 400
284 364,00
2
200
10 700,00
02/12/2026
27
5 100
261 222,00
24
3 800
195 092,00
02/13/2026
19
3 050
156 678,50
36
5 400
279 234,00
02/16/2026
28
4 100
210 289,00
13
1 719
89 319,24
02/17/2026
26
3 200
162 496,00
36
4 212
214 348,68
02/18/2026
24
3 220
163 801,40
40
5 269
269 509,35
02/19/2026
49
6 650
341 411,00
35
5 770
297 270,40
02/20/2026
5
800
41 120,00
39
4 030
209 277,90
02/23/2026
14
1 950
99 645,00
1
200
10 480,00
02/24/2026
62
7 600
379 164,00
58
8 300
415 747,00
02/25/2026
64
10 000
508 200,00
60
8 000
408 080,00
02/26/2026
30
4 200
212 688,00
80
9 661
500 149,97
02/27/2026
63
10 600
535 618,00
54
7 600
391 172,00
03/02/2026
80
11 600
579 304,00
70
11 000
553 740,00
03/03/2026
59
8 937
462 221,64
111
14 400
753 120,00
03/04/2026
25
4 600
253 138,00
58
8 200
455 756,00
03/05/2026
53
6 800
383 860,00
68
10 000
568 400,00
03/06/2026
42
6 400
369 024,00
34
4 821
281 546,40
03/09/2026
63
7 200
385 776,00
21
2 000
107 820,00
03/10/2026
35
6 600
347 688,00
30
3 800
202 312,00
03/11/2026
47
5 400
281 610,00
47
5 600
293 440,00
03/12/2026
62
9 563
488 095,52
61
8 200
419 922,00
03/13/2026
23
3 189
163 085,46
37
3 800
195 434,00
03/16/2026
47
7 431
380 615,82
50
7 000
360 360,00
03/17/2026
33
5 000
257 650,00
50
5 600
289 408,00
03/18/2026
60
7 800
401 154,00
65
6 600
342 012,00
03/19/2026
64
8 071
411 621,00
84
10 400
533 000,00
03/20/2026
98
11 129
571 585,44
110
10 400
538 720,00
03/23/2026
114
15 850
787 428,00
153
13 600
678 368,00
03/24/2026
127
15 600
756 132,00
110
12 200
595 848,00
03/25/2026
41
4 000
184 280,00
35
3 400
157 658,00
03/26/2026
10
1 400
64 806,00
58
6 000
282 480,00
03/27/2026
25
3 000
142 050,00
4
600
28 680,00
03/30/2026
52
4 400
207 548,00
58
6 400
304 384,00
03/31/2026
7
1 400
68 950,00
33
4 600
228 436,00
04/01/2026
38
5 600
278 432,00
48
4 200
210 042,00
04/02/2026
18
2 800
136 416,00
12
2 200
107 712,00
04/07/2026
20
2 400
119 592,00
32
4 000
200 240,00
04/08/2026
43
4 800
245 760,00
38
5 400
278 478,00
04/09/2026
25
3 800
189 924,00
31
3 200
160 704,00
04/10/2026
46
6 000
299 640,00
32
5 800
291 044,00
04/13/2026
33
4 600
228 022,00
46
6 800
339 184,00
04/14/2026
6
561
28 616,61
47
5 020
262 797,00
04/15/2026
18
2 400
128 448,00
17
3 000
161 430,00
04/16/2026
2
200
10 840,00
34
3 800
211 888,00
04/17/2026
46
7 900
453 302,00
38
8 679
498 955,71
04/20/2026
19
2 800
155 260,00
7
600
33 420,00
04/21/2026
15
2 000
111 860,00
23
3 000
168 570,00
04/22/2026
41
8 000
445 360,00
42
6 896
385 003,68
04/23/2026
28
4 000
217 920,00
12
1 904
104 320,16
04/24/2026
27
2 600
139 412,00
33
3 200
172 544,00
04/27/2026
12
1 326
72 346,56
29
3 800
208 506,00
04/28/2026
30
4 074
222 766,32
24
2 800
153 608,00
04/29/2026
67
7 800
426 114,00
68
9 620
529 869,60
04/30/2026
25
4 200
236 628,00
55
6 400
362 432,00
05/04/2026
3
600
34 722,00
48
5 300
311 216,00
05/05/2026
23
2 600
157 846,00
73
9 800
604 562,00
05/06/2026
46
7 800
489 684,00
62
6 589
416 227,13
05/07/2026
40
5 700
349 752,00
38
5 500
339 350,00
05/08/2026
20
1 600
98 448,00
30
3 379
210 815,81
05/11/2026
44
5 800
384 250,00
05/12/2026
28
3 600
236 736,00
20
2 400
159 192,00
05/13/2026
20
2 600
172 692,00
9
1 601
107 154,93
05/14/2026
22
3 000
197 490,00
32
2 600
172 302,00
05/15/2026
2
200
13 400,00
50
4 199
287 127,62
05/18/2026
8
1 400
101 878,00
32
5 600
410 256,00
05/19/2026
49
8 700
658 938,00
58
8 800
673 640,00
05/20/2026
41
5 600
420 616,00
49
5 000
377 000,00
05/21/2026
29
3 400
253 300,00
14
1 200
90 684,00
05/22/2026
44
5 000
362 900,00
34
6 206
452 231,22
05/25/2026
20
2 200
158 488,00
41
5 214
377 389,32
05/26/2026
82
12 000
803 760,00
27
3 600
247 284,00
05/27/2026
57
4 200
263 592,00
6
605
38 871,25
05/28/2026
36
4 448
264 922,88
24
3 010
180 268,90
05/29/2026
10
1 400
85 694,00
46
3 790
235 169,50
06/01/2026
28
3 600
226 692,00
39
4 395
279 038,55
06/02/2026
34
5 000
319 050,00
28
3 400
219 810,00
06/03/2026
23
2 400
147 600,00
3
400
24 840,00
06/04/2026
30
3 089
191 950,46
53
5 000
313 050,00
06/05/2026
39
4 463
270 145,39
2
400
25 080,00
06/08/2026
46
6 220
366 420,20
48
5 400
318 438,00
06/09/2026
74
7 200
420 768,00
48
5 800
340 170,00
06/10/2026
45
4 600
262 752,00
36
4 200
240 870,00
06/11/2026
25
2 600
145 080,00
06/12/2026
11
1 400
76 916,00
11
1 400
77 490,00
06/15/2026
14
2 000
111 320,00
30
1 601
89 880,14
06/16/2026
24
3 200
177 088,00
23
3 201
177 815,55
06/17/2026
5
600
33 642,00
17
2 198
124 165,02
06/18/2026
24
4 000
221 920,00
7
800
44 904,00
06/19/2026
1
200
11 040,00
10
600
33 402,00
06/22/2026
20
2 400
129 360,00
06/23/2026
33
5 000
267 850,00
39
5 200
279 396,00
06/24/2026
25
4 000
206 800,00
1
200
10 700,00
06/25/2026
9
1 300
65 455,00
6
1 000
50 700,00
06/26/2026
28
2 600
132 626,00
25
3 500
179 410,00
06/29/2026
39
4 200
218 526,00
33
4 500
235 980,00
06/30/2026
57
7 800
368 316,00
Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €149 685 912,50. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.
21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. APE Code 7311Z.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706877345/en/
Contacts:
TP