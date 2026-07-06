Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

160,117 shares

- 2,188,570.19 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 4,304

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,545

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 581,271 shares for 32,377,603.93

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 570,842 shares for 32,118,054.79

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

149,688 shares

- 2,424,205.63 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,461

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,862

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 664,283 shares for 45,248,580.14

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 644,080 shares for 43,923,658.63

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About TP Group

TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 4 304 581 271 32 377 603,93 4 545 570 842 32 118 054,79 01/02/2026 6 1 005 62 701,95 29 4 000 250 920,00 01/05/2026 43 6 616 415 021,68 54 7 200 453 816,00 01/06/2026 47 6 379 397 539,28 29 4 212 264 976,92 01/07/2026 50 7 000 446 250,00 74 8 988 574 692,72 01/08/2026 28 4 200 265 272,00 7 1 076 68 864,00 01/09/2026 35 4 200 264 012,00 29 3 756 237 228,96 01/12/2026 27 4 000 245 920,00 4 800 50 184,00 01/13/2026 59 8 600 500 348,00 22 3 400 200 090,00 01/14/2026 33 4 188 240 223,68 57 8 600 499 574,00 01/15/2026 33 5 000 296 650,00 38 5 200 309 452,00 01/16/2026 38 5 000 293 600,00 9 1 200 71 304,00 01/19/2026 52 6 350 364 617,00 42 5 732 330 507,12 01/20/2026 35 4 000 229 280,00 33 5 168 297 625,12 01/21/2026 26 3 200 185 536,00 53 6 400 373 376,00 01/22/2026 14 1 800 107 568,00 70 8 400 510 804,00 01/23/2026 65 7 000 422 730,00 4 600 37 062,00 01/26/2026 74 10 262 570 772,44 4 600 33 978,00 01/27/2026 14 2 250 121 050,00 23 2 900 157 963,00 01/28/2026 15 2 200 120 978,00 13 1 800 99 558,00 01/29/2026 34 5 600 302 400,00 34 3 800 206 340,00 01/30/2026 12 1 800 96 750,00 34 3 620 195 733,40 02/02/2026 21 3 485 192 128,05 42 5 200 288 028,00 02/03/2026 37 4 715 255 128,65 3 200 11 280,00 02/04/2026 16 2 400 126 672,00 15 2 300 121 532,00 02/05/2026 20 3 400 180 404,00 25 3 600 191 880,00 02/06/2026 26 4 200 218 736,00 24 3 000 156 720,00 02/09/2026 5 1 200 63 720,00 18 2 001 107 093,52 02/10/2026 57 8 200 444 440,00 67 10 600 575 368,00 02/11/2026 31 5 400 284 364,00 2 200 10 700,00 02/12/2026 27 5 100 261 222,00 24 3 800 195 092,00 02/13/2026 19 3 050 156 678,50 36 5 400 279 234,00 02/16/2026 28 4 100 210 289,00 13 1 719 89 319,24 02/17/2026 26 3 200 162 496,00 36 4 212 214 348,68 02/18/2026 24 3 220 163 801,40 40 5 269 269 509,35 02/19/2026 49 6 650 341 411,00 35 5 770 297 270,40 02/20/2026 5 800 41 120,00 39 4 030 209 277,90 02/23/2026 14 1 950 99 645,00 1 200 10 480,00 02/24/2026 62 7 600 379 164,00 58 8 300 415 747,00 02/25/2026 64 10 000 508 200,00 60 8 000 408 080,00 02/26/2026 30 4 200 212 688,00 80 9 661 500 149,97 02/27/2026 63 10 600 535 618,00 54 7 600 391 172,00 03/02/2026 80 11 600 579 304,00 70 11 000 553 740,00 03/03/2026 59 8 937 462 221,64 111 14 400 753 120,00 03/04/2026 25 4 600 253 138,00 58 8 200 455 756,00 03/05/2026 53 6 800 383 860,00 68 10 000 568 400,00 03/06/2026 42 6 400 369 024,00 34 4 821 281 546,40 03/09/2026 63 7 200 385 776,00 21 2 000 107 820,00 03/10/2026 35 6 600 347 688,00 30 3 800 202 312,00 03/11/2026 47 5 400 281 610,00 47 5 600 293 440,00 03/12/2026 62 9 563 488 095,52 61 8 200 419 922,00 03/13/2026 23 3 189 163 085,46 37 3 800 195 434,00 03/16/2026 47 7 431 380 615,82 50 7 000 360 360,00 03/17/2026 33 5 000 257 650,00 50 5 600 289 408,00 03/18/2026 60 7 800 401 154,00 65 6 600 342 012,00 03/19/2026 64 8 071 411 621,00 84 10 400 533 000,00 03/20/2026 98 11 129 571 585,44 110 10 400 538 720,00 03/23/2026 114 15 850 787 428,00 153 13 600 678 368,00 03/24/2026 127 15 600 756 132,00 110 12 200 595 848,00 03/25/2026 41 4 000 184 280,00 35 3 400 157 658,00 03/26/2026 10 1 400 64 806,00 58 6 000 282 480,00 03/27/2026 25 3 000 142 050,00 4 600 28 680,00 03/30/2026 52 4 400 207 548,00 58 6 400 304 384,00 03/31/2026 7 1 400 68 950,00 33 4 600 228 436,00 04/01/2026 38 5 600 278 432,00 48 4 200 210 042,00 04/02/2026 18 2 800 136 416,00 12 2 200 107 712,00 04/07/2026 20 2 400 119 592,00 32 4 000 200 240,00 04/08/2026 43 4 800 245 760,00 38 5 400 278 478,00 04/09/2026 25 3 800 189 924,00 31 3 200 160 704,00 04/10/2026 46 6 000 299 640,00 32 5 800 291 044,00 04/13/2026 33 4 600 228 022,00 46 6 800 339 184,00 04/14/2026 6 561 28 616,61 47 5 020 262 797,00 04/15/2026 18 2 400 128 448,00 17 3 000 161 430,00 04/16/2026 2 200 10 840,00 34 3 800 211 888,00 04/17/2026 46 7 900 453 302,00 38 8 679 498 955,71 04/20/2026 19 2 800 155 260,00 7 600 33 420,00 04/21/2026 15 2 000 111 860,00 23 3 000 168 570,00 04/22/2026 41 8 000 445 360,00 42 6 896 385 003,68 04/23/2026 28 4 000 217 920,00 12 1 904 104 320,16 04/24/2026 27 2 600 139 412,00 33 3 200 172 544,00 04/27/2026 12 1 326 72 346,56 29 3 800 208 506,00 04/28/2026 30 4 074 222 766,32 24 2 800 153 608,00 04/29/2026 67 7 800 426 114,00 68 9 620 529 869,60 04/30/2026 25 4 200 236 628,00 55 6 400 362 432,00 05/04/2026 3 600 34 722,00 48 5 300 311 216,00 05/05/2026 23 2 600 157 846,00 73 9 800 604 562,00 05/06/2026 46 7 800 489 684,00 62 6 589 416 227,13 05/07/2026 40 5 700 349 752,00 38 5 500 339 350,00 05/08/2026 20 1 600 98 448,00 30 3 379 210 815,81 05/11/2026 44 5 800 384 250,00 05/12/2026 28 3 600 236 736,00 20 2 400 159 192,00 05/13/2026 20 2 600 172 692,00 9 1 601 107 154,93 05/14/2026 22 3 000 197 490,00 32 2 600 172 302,00 05/15/2026 2 200 13 400,00 50 4 199 287 127,62 05/18/2026 8 1 400 101 878,00 32 5 600 410 256,00 05/19/2026 49 8 700 658 938,00 58 8 800 673 640,00 05/20/2026 41 5 600 420 616,00 49 5 000 377 000,00 05/21/2026 29 3 400 253 300,00 14 1 200 90 684,00 05/22/2026 44 5 000 362 900,00 34 6 206 452 231,22 05/25/2026 20 2 200 158 488,00 41 5 214 377 389,32 05/26/2026 82 12 000 803 760,00 27 3 600 247 284,00 05/27/2026 57 4 200 263 592,00 6 605 38 871,25 05/28/2026 36 4 448 264 922,88 24 3 010 180 268,90 05/29/2026 10 1 400 85 694,00 46 3 790 235 169,50 06/01/2026 28 3 600 226 692,00 39 4 395 279 038,55 06/02/2026 34 5 000 319 050,00 28 3 400 219 810,00 06/03/2026 23 2 400 147 600,00 3 400 24 840,00 06/04/2026 30 3 089 191 950,46 53 5 000 313 050,00 06/05/2026 39 4 463 270 145,39 2 400 25 080,00 06/08/2026 46 6 220 366 420,20 48 5 400 318 438,00 06/09/2026 74 7 200 420 768,00 48 5 800 340 170,00 06/10/2026 45 4 600 262 752,00 36 4 200 240 870,00 06/11/2026 25 2 600 145 080,00 06/12/2026 11 1 400 76 916,00 11 1 400 77 490,00 06/15/2026 14 2 000 111 320,00 30 1 601 89 880,14 06/16/2026 24 3 200 177 088,00 23 3 201 177 815,55 06/17/2026 5 600 33 642,00 17 2 198 124 165,02 06/18/2026 24 4 000 221 920,00 7 800 44 904,00 06/19/2026 1 200 11 040,00 10 600 33 402,00 06/22/2026 20 2 400 129 360,00 06/23/2026 33 5 000 267 850,00 39 5 200 279 396,00 06/24/2026 25 4 000 206 800,00 1 200 10 700,00 06/25/2026 9 1 300 65 455,00 6 1 000 50 700,00 06/26/2026 28 2 600 132 626,00 25 3 500 179 410,00 06/29/2026 39 4 200 218 526,00 33 4 500 235 980,00 06/30/2026 57 7 800 368 316,00

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €149 685 912,50. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. APE Code 7311Z.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706877345/en/

Contacts:

TP