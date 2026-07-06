America's Charities: Employee Disaster Relief: How to Build an Emergency Assistance Fund Before the Next Crisis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / The 2026 hurricane season is already underway. While NOAA forecasts a 55% probability of a below-average season, projections still call for 8-14 named storms, 3-6 hurricanes, and 1-3 major hurricanes.

At first glance, this outlook is encouraging. However, disasters are inherently unpredictable. A single storm can significantly affect your employees, regardless of overall seasonal trends. And hurricanes are only part of the story. Wildfires, tornadoes, floods, and earthquakes continue to pose risks across the country.

For employers, the question isn't if support will be needed;

It's how prepared you are to deliver it.

Why Emergency Assistance Funds Matter

One of the most effective ways organizations can support employees during times of crisis is by establishing an Emergency Assistance Fund (EAF).

Ideally, a fund is created before disaster strikes. Having this infrastructure in place allows companies to respond quickly and provide meaningful relief when employees need it most. However, many organizations find themselves reacting after an event occurs, wanting to help but lacking the systems needed to do so effectively.

A Changing Disaster Relief Landscape

The broader disaster relief environment is evolving and becoming more complex.

At the federal level, agencies such as FEMA may shift toward higher thresholds for disaster declarations, which can delay or limit access to aid. As a result, employees affected by smaller or localized emergencies may face longer wait times for assistance or may not qualify at all.

To address this gap, many organizations are broadening their eligibility criteria to include state-declared emergencies, not just federally declared disasters.

"States are much more agile and ready to declare an emergency event than the federal government," said Jim Starr, President and CEO of America's Charities. "We see this especially with smaller disasters: winter storms, tornadoes, and similar events that often don't reach the federal level."

This shift allows companies to respond faster and provide support for a broader range of real-world situations impacting their workforce.

Launching Support Quickly When It Matters Most

Preparation is ideal, but speed is critical when disaster strikes.

To meet this need, America's Charities offers a Quick Launch option alongside its full Emergency Assistance Program. This solution enables organizations to establish a relief program in as few as 10 business days.

The Quick Launch program includes:

Support for federal and state-level disasters

Coverage for select personal hardships

A dedicated account manager

A pre-built program framework based on best practices

Organizations can select from predefined grant amounts and eligibility timelines, balancing flexibility with rapid deployment.

e Ready Before the Next Crisis

Disasters don't wait, and neither should your response strategy.

Establishing an Emergency Assistance Fund ensures your organization is prepared to support employees when they need it most. Whether you build a long-term program or implement a rapid response solution, having a plan in place can make a meaningful difference in your employees' recovery and well-being.

Get Started

To learn more about Emergency Assistance Funds and how America's Charities can help you support your workforce, reach out today.

We're here to help you help your employees when it matters most.

Find more stories and multimedia from America's Charities at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: America's Charities

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/americas-charities

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: America's Charities

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/employee-disaster-relief-how-to-build-an-emergency-assistance-fu-1186971