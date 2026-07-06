The IFE at Tecnológico de Monterrey drives the transformation of higher education, impacting more than 7.8 million people

The future of work will require a greater emphasis on workforce skills and lifelong learning, according to the IFE Impact Report.

The report also highlights the advancement of artificial intelligence, microcredentials, and EdTech entrepreneurship as key drivers of higher education transformation and closing talent gaps.



MONTERREY, México, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for the Future of Education (IFE), part of Tecnológico de Monterrey, presented its Impact Report 2025-2026, a report that marks a new stage in its global strategy to transform higher education and lifelong learning. Having impacted more than 7.8 million people across nearly 49 countries, the IFE is advancing an agenda focused on artificial intelligence, microcredentials, EdTech entrepreneurship, applied research, and skills development to respond to the rapid changes shaping education and the workforce.

The IFE Impact Report 2025-2026 shows that educational transformation no longer depends solely on adopting technology. It also requires rethinking how institutions prepare talent, advance research and innovation, and collaborate with other stakeholders to generate greater social impact.

The report outlines this vision through two flagship "Big Bold Initiatives:" 1) Future-Ready Universities, focused on supporting universities across Latin America and the Caribbean as they evolve toward more flexible, inclusive, and relevant models; and 2) Skills Ecosystems, designed to connect educational institutions, employers, governments, and other stakeholders to strengthen social mobility, employability, and skills-based hiring. This roadmap seeks to move from isolated solutions to systemic models capable of scaling and adapting to different regional contexts.

During the reporting period, the IFE strengthened its knowledge generation through 242 Research Lab publications and advanced projects focused on equity, artificial intelligence, immersive technologies, microcredentials, sustainability, and skills development. Projects such as MOCHILA, MakerWomenSTEM, EcoEmprende, Shaping Skills, Living Lab, and Data Hub demonstrate how educational research can be translated into practical solutions for universities, businesses, governments, and communities. These initiatives address challenges such as increasing women's participation in STEM, building capabilities through microcredentials, promoting sustainability among MSMEs, and leveraging data to improve educational decision-making.

Artificial intelligence plays a central role in this new roadmap. Through the AI Global Education Network (AIGEN), the IFE brings together 50 institutions across 12 countries to promote the responsible adoption of AI in higher education. The network introduced 10 TECgpt pilot projects during IFE Conference 2026, while AI Nexus advances AI education, governance, and literacy through an ethical, people-centered approach. Together, these initiatives reflect a vision in which AI does not replace human judgment, but rather expands the capabilities of faculty, students, and institutions to personalize learning, strengthen academic processes, and anticipate emerging educational needs.

"Artificial intelligence, the skills economy, and flexible learning models are redefining how education is designed, delivered, and experienced. Rather than viewing these disruptions as limitations, we see them as opportunities to create new pathways for impact," said Michael J. L. Fung, Executive Director of the IFE.

The report also highlights the progress of the EdTech ecosystem. The IFE supported 29 startups and strengthened initiatives such as IFE Launch, TecPrize, and GESAwards, which are designed to identify, accelerate, and scale technology-driven solutions with the potential to transform education. Notable examples include uDocz, with more than 4 million monthly active students; Cboard, available in more than 100 countries and 46 languages; and O-lab AI, winner of TecPrize 2025, with more than 10,000 monthly active users. These examples demonstrate the role of entrepreneurship as a driver of expanded access, enhanced learning experiences, and solutions that address the needs of diverse communities.

In lifelong learning, the Institution surpassed 1.96 million MOOC enrollments and continued advancing microcredential models and institutional consulting across 14 countries. These efforts aim to provide more flexible, modular learning pathways that are closely aligned with labor market demands. They also enable universities and organizations to respond more quickly to the evolving nature of professional roles, particularly in sectors where technology, automation, and sustainability are reshaping the skills required.

The IFE's international reach is also reflected in its organization of events, cultivation of open communities, and development of partnerships with academic institutions, multilateral organizations, businesses, and governments. IFE Conference 2026 brought together more than 6,100 participants from 49 countries and strengthened a longstanding community of more than 40,000 attendees across 12 editions, reinforcing its position as a global forum for conversations on educational innovation, artificial intelligence, university leadership, EdTech, and the future of work.

With the Impact Report 2025-2026, the IFE reaffirms its role as an international catalyst for evidence-based educational innovation, guided by a clear vision: transforming universities, strengthening skills ecosystems, and expanding learning opportunities for millions of people across Latin America, North America, Spain, and around the world.

Download the IFE Impact Report 2025-2026

To view and download photographs, visit: https://tec.rs/IFE_Impact_Report_2025_2026

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About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, nonprofit university recognized for its academic excellence, educational innovation, and global vision. Founded in 1943, it currently has a presence in 33 municipalities across 20 states in Mexico and enrolls 60,000 undergraduate and graduate students, as well as more than 27,000 high school students. It has been accredited by SACSCOC since 1950. Tecnológico de Monterrey is ranked #187 in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and #7 in Latin America according to the THE Latin America University Rankings 2024. The university is also recognized for its global employability and entrepreneurship programs and is a member of international networks such as APRU and U21.

About the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE)

The Institute for the Future of Education (https://tec.mx/en/ife) is an interdisciplinary research institute of the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group (http://www.tec.mx/en), whose mission is to improve people's lives through the transformation of higher education and lifelong learning worldwide. The Institute creates, disseminates, and applies research-based educational innovation to improve learning ecosystems and practices, participating in various research activities, educational technology entrepreneurship, consulting, impact projects, advocacy, and community development initiatives at a global level.

Press Contact: Tecnológico de Monterrey Selene González Serrato Cel: 5534778822 Email: selene.serrato@tec.mx