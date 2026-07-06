The growing women's wellness company combines personalized technology, natural wellness products, education, and community while building on Greer's experience as a trainer, entrepreneur, and advocate for individualized wellness.

Dallas, Texas and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - ShapedBae, a women's wellness company focused on personalized health, fitness, natural wellness products, education, and community, today announced the continued expansion of its wellness ecosystem under the leadership of CEO London Greer.





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The company's growing ecosystem brings together ShapedBae, its wellness and supplement brand, and ShapedBae+, a personalized wellness platform created to provide women with a more individualized approach to their health and body goals.

Behind the company's expansion is Greer's belief that the wellness industry must move beyond standardized programs and toward experiences that recognize the differences between individual women.

That belief was developed through years of personal experience.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Greer was an athlete and student who found stability through exercise during challenging periods of her life. Fitness became a source of structure, discipline, confidence, and peace. As her relationship with wellness evolved, she became a certified personal trainer and began working directly with women from different backgrounds.

Over six years, Greer personally trained hundreds of women. The experience exposed her to a recurring problem: women often entered wellness programs with entirely different goals, lifestyles, challenges, and needs, yet much of the industry continued to offer similar programs to everyone.

Many of the women Greer trained managed hormonal conditions such as endometriosis and PCOS, which significantly affected their fitness journeys, health, weight goals, confidence, and overall well-being. That experience showed Greer what was missing from the wellness industry, and it became part of the foundation for how ShapedBae's supplements and app were later developed - designed to work for women managing hormonal imbalances, women recovering from or maintaining body modifications and surgery, and women pursuing natural, non-surgical transformations alike.

That realization eventually became the foundation of ShapedBae's direction.

"I didn't originally set out to build a wellness company," said Greer. "I was trying to solve a problem I experienced personally, and then I realized so many other women were experiencing versions of that same problem. Women are different. Their goals are different. Their lives are different. I believed the wellness experience should reflect that."

From Personal Training to Building a Wellness Company

Greer's path to ShapedBae did not begin with a single product launch.

Before building the current ecosystem, she launched two template-based fitness applications. Those early ventures gave her experience in digital wellness while also revealing what she believed was missing from many fitness platforms: deeper personalization.

Rather than creating another system that required women to fit themselves into a predetermined structure, Greer began developing a vision for technology that could adapt more closely to the individual.

That vision became ShapedBae+.

To bring the platform to life, Greer partnered with software entrepreneur and developer Megh Vakharia, who engineered the platform from the ground up as a custom experience.

During its beta period, ShapedBae+ reached the Top 20 in the Lifestyle category, marking an early milestone for the platform and supporting the company's expansion into personalized wellness technology.

For Greer, however, technology represents one part of a larger vision.

"Technology is powerful when it makes an experience feel more human and more relevant to the person using it," Greer said. "The goal has always been to create something that can meet women where they are and support them as their goals and lives evolve."

Greer and Persuasian's partnership began years earlier, when Greer served as her personal trainer. Persuasian became one of Greer's standout transformation clients, and their success working together laid the groundwork for what would eventually become ShapedBae. Persuasian's platform was also used in ShapedBae's early days to help promote the community and get the word out.

ShapedBae was co-founded by Greer and Persuasian, who each invested $500 to launch the original supplement line.





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ShapedBae has since grown into a broader ecosystem under Greer's leadership, built around the philosophy that the future of women's wellness should be more personalized.

The company summarizes that philosophy in a simple statement: "The future isn't one-size-fits-all. It's Shaped." ShapedBae's guiding motto - "Every Body. Every Goal. Every Bae." - reflects that same commitment to serving women of every body type, background, and wellness journey. The brand's official slogan, "The Body Always Eats," captures its focus on nutrition and sustainable, natural results.

ShapedBae Reports Early Growth and Expanding Community

As ShapedBae continues developing its wellness ecosystem, the company has reported several early business and community milestones.

According to company information, the brand has served nearly 50,000 women worldwide and generated more than $350,000 in first-year revenue. The company also recorded a $10,000 sales day as an early milestone.

The brand's customer base spans the globe, including women in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Switzerland, Australia, and throughout the Caribbean - with products regularly selling out across international markets.

Beyond sales growth, ShapedBae has developed a community of more than 42,000 followers and reports reaching approximately 1.3 million to 1.5 million people per month through its digital audience.

Greer believes community has played an important role in the company's growth.

Her experience in wellness began through direct relationships with clients, and she wants the company to maintain that connection as it grows. Rather than positioning wellness as a temporary transformation or a single purchase, ShapedBae is being developed around long-term participation in a woman's changing wellness journey.

The company's model connects several areas of wellness that are often treated separately, including technology, natural supplements, fitness, education, and community.

Greer has led the vision and formulation direction for the ShapedBae supplement line. Before launching the company, she generated nearly six figures promoting wellness brands, giving her experience with consumer interests and the business side of the wellness industry.

Combined with a bachelor's degree in psychology, personal training certification, and years of working directly with women, those experiences have influenced Greer's approach to company building.

"I've had the opportunity to experience the wellness industry from several different perspectives," Greer said. "I've been the person using fitness to rebuild confidence. I've been the trainer working directly with women. I've promoted wellness products, launched platforms, and now I'm building a company. Each part of that journey has shaped how I think about what women actually need from a wellness brand."

The Entrepreneur Behind the Company's Vision

While ShapedBae's expansion represents a business milestone, Greer's personal development as an entrepreneur has remained closely connected to the company's growth.

She describes entrepreneurship as a process that has challenged her resilience, leadership, patience, and faith.

Building multiple platforms and moving from personal training into company leadership required Greer to adapt her role repeatedly. As the business grew, she shifted from working primarily as a trainer and wellness creator to leading product direction, technology development, community growth, and the broader vision for the company.

The transition was not without challenges.

Greer has spoken about learning to accept that business growth does not always happen according to a founder's preferred timeline. In her experience, delays sometimes created opportunities to rethink ideas, strengthen systems, and develop a clearer understanding of the company's long-term direction.

"Building a company has required me to grow just as much as the business itself," Greer said. "You learn very quickly that having a vision is only the beginning. You need patience, consistency, leadership, and the willingness to keep learning."

Her Christian faith has also remained a central part of her personal and entrepreneurial journey.

Greer credits her faith with helping her navigate uncertainty while maintaining perspective on the company's broader purpose. She approaches business with a personal three-part motto: "Visualize it. Conceptualize it. Execute it."

The philosophy reflects her belief that growth often begins before results are visible.

"Consistency will always outperform perfection," Greer said. "A lot of people wait for the perfect moment or the perfect version of an idea. I've learned that you have to see the vision, understand what it takes to build it, and then be willing to execute consistently."

Creating a Connected Women's Wellness Ecosystem

ShapedBae's next phase is centered on expanding its position as an interconnected women's wellness ecosystem.

The company's current structure includes ShapedBae and ShapedBae+, combining wellness products and personalized technology with education and community.

The broader objective is to create experiences that can evolve alongside women rather than serving only a single stage of their wellness journey.

Greer believes personalization will play an increasingly important role in the future of the industry.

A woman's health goals can change over time. Her schedule, priorities, fitness level, and relationship with wellness can also change. ShapedBae's long-term strategy is being built around the idea that wellness brands should recognize those changes rather than continue offering static experiences.

"Our vision is bigger than one supplement or one application," Greer said. "We're building around the full journey. A woman's goals today may not be her goals a year from now, and the wellness experience should be able to evolve alongside her."

The company's publicly stated long-term vision includes the future development of ShapedBae Studios, destinations designed to bring fitness, recovery, body care, education, natural wellness, and community together under one roof.

ShapedBae+ is also expected to remain a central part of that long-term vision, with Greer envisioning the platform developing further as a personalized wellness companion for women.

Building Toward Global Impact

Over the next several years, Greer plans to focus on growing ShapedBae into a globally recognized women's wellness company while continuing her work beyond the business.

Her personal goals include continuing to model, speak, write, invest, and participate in philanthropic work. She has expressed a desire to build businesses that create generational impact while encouraging future entrepreneurs to turn personal experiences into meaningful solutions.

For Greer, the development of ShapedBae is evidence of how closely personal experiences and business ideas can be connected.

What began with fitness as a source of structure in her own life eventually became years of personal training. Those years of direct client experience led to early fitness platforms. The limitations Greer saw in those platforms led to a focus on personalization, and that focus ultimately contributed to the development of ShapedBae's broader wellness ecosystem.

The company is now entering its next stage with the goal of connecting those experiences at a larger scale.

"Some of the strongest ideas come from paying attention to the problems you experience and the problems you see other people facing," Greer said. "ShapedBae exists because I believe women deserve wellness experiences that recognize them as individuals. We are building toward that vision every day."

About ShapedBae

ShapedBae is a bespoke women's wellness ecosystem dedicated to helping women pursue their health and body goals through personalized wellness, natural supplements, technology, education, and community.

The ecosystem includes ShapedBae, the company's wellness and supplement brand, and ShapedBae+, a personalized wellness platform designed to evolve alongside each woman.

Led by CEO London Greer, ShapedBae is working toward a long-term vision of redefining women's wellness through trusted products, personalized technology, education, community, and future wellness destinations designed to empower women to invest in themselves.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency