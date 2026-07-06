Fire Help Center Launches Free Interactive Live Wildfire Map as 2026 Shapes Up to Be One of the Most Severe Fire Seasons on Record

The new tool provides real-time access to fire locations, containment status, and personalized danger alerts - at no cost.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Fire Help Center today announced the launch of its free interactive Live Wildfire Map , a real-time tracking tool that gives Americans instant visibility into active wildfires burning across the United States. The launch comes at a critical moment - with more than 3.3 million acres already burned nationwide as of July 1, this year is on pace to be one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in recent memory.

The map is available now at firehelpcenter.com/live-fire-map and requires no account or download to use.

How People Can Use the Live Wildfire Map

The Live Wildfire Map pulls real-time data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA's) Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS). It also collects data from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), updating continuously to reflect the latest fire activity across all 50 states. Users can:

View all active wildfires by location, containment status, and cause

Filter fires by type (wildfire, prescribed burn, or complex)

Toggle map layers including fire perimeters, satellite hotspots, smoke and haze overlays, and emergency alerts

Search their address, city, or ZIP code to see active fires nearby and receive a personalized risk assessment

Access emergency resources, including evacuation procedures, local shelters, and real-time air quality data

View a wildfire preparedness guide to learn non-emergency safety strategies

A Tool Built for the Public, Not Just Professionals

Until now, real-time wildfire tracking has largely been the domain of emergency management professionals and researchers. Fire Help Center built the Live Wildfire Map specifically for everyday Americans who need fast, clear answers when wildfires are nearby.

Monitoring wildfire activity statewide is another important way to remain safe as wildfire season intensifies. The Live Wildfire Map's preparedness guide empowers people to get ready for evacuations while using the map to monitor their risk.

"When evacuation orders come down, older adults and their caregivers face obstacles that many families aren't prepared for," said Ricky LeBlanc, managing attorney of Sokolove Law . "Mobility limitations, medical equipment, cognitive conditions, and medications all require advance planning. Families often don't have the time to figure that out in the middle of a crisis."

Why It Matters Right Now

2026 has already proven to be an exceptionally dangerous fire year. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the acres burned between January and June 30 were already 157% of the 10-year average. Dry weather and extended droughts are making wildfires more powerful nationwide.

With peak fire season typically occurring in July and August, conditions are expected to intensify before they improve. The Live Wildfire Map will help people understand their fire risk around the clock.

Free Case Review for Wildfire Victims

In addition to the Live Wildfire Map, Fire Help Center offers free, no-obligation case reviews for individuals and families whose homes, property, or health have been affected by wildfires. Many wildfire victims are unaware that they may have legal options.

People file wildfire lawsuits when a fire is caused by utility infrastructure failure, negligence, or other preventable factors. Fire Help Center can help you understand your legal rights after devastating loss.

To learn more or request a free case review, visit firehelpcenter.com .

About Fire Help Center: Fire Help Center provides resources and support for wildfire victims across the United States, including educational guides , legal information, and free case reviews. For more information, call (866) 866-0753 or visit firehelpcenter.com.

Contact:

Fire Help Center

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(866) 866-0753

https://www.firehelpcenter.com/

connect@firehelpcenter.com

SOURCE: Fire Help Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/fire-help-center-launches-free-interactive-live-wildfire-map-as-2026-shapes-up-1187044