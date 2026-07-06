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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 20:30 Uhr
207 Leser
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SAATM; AFCAC: African Air Transport Convention & Expo 2026 Delivers Landmark Commitments for the Future of African Aviation

LOMÉ, Togo, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural African Air Transport Convention & Expo 2026, organised by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), the AfCFTA Secretariat and AUDA-NEPAD, concluded successfully after five days of high-level dialogue, strategic collaboration and concrete commitments to accelerate Africa's aviation transformation.

The Convention welcomed more than 950 participants, including 24 Ministers, 32 Directors General of Civil Aviation, Heads of State, regulators, airline and airport executives, development finance institutions, technology providers and international partners, making it one of the continent's largest aviation gatherings. Held under the High Patronage of H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Council of the Republic of Togo and Champion of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), the event also featured distinguished leaders including H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria.

Throughout the week, delegates participated in high-level ministerial dialogues, technical sessions, business meetings and an international exhibition focused on accelerating SAATM implementation, improving affordability, strengthening air cargo and trade corridors, enhancing seamless mobility, mobilising infrastructure investment, advancing sustainable aviation, embracing digital transformation and expanding opportunities for women and youth in aviation.

A major milestone was the adoption of the Lomé Declaration and its Implementation Matrix, establishing a continental roadmap to accelerate aviation liberalisation, improve connectivity, reduce the cost of air transport, mobilise investment, develop sustainable aviation fuel initiatives and strengthen innovation, technology and human capital across Africa's aviation ecosystem.

The Convention also established a coordinated African platform ahead of ICAO's Air Transport Conference and reinforced aviation's strategic role in delivering the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the 2027 AU Theme of the Year, positioning air transport as a key driver of trade, tourism, regional integration and economic development.

"The African Air Transport Convention & Expo 2026 demonstrated that Africa is ready to move from commitments to implementation. The partnerships forged, the political momentum generated and the adoption of the Lomé Declaration provide a clear roadmap for building a more connected, competitive and sustainable aviation sector that delivers tangible benefits for African citizens and economies," said Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary General of AFCAC.

The successful conclusion of the Convention marks the beginning of a new phase of coordinated implementation, with AFCAC and its partners committed to translating the outcomes of Lomé into measurable progress through stronger connectivity, increased investment and a truly integrated African aviation market.

About AFCAC

AFCAC is the agency of the African Union responsible for civil aviation policy coordination and development in Africa. As the Executing Agency of SAATM, AFCAC leads efforts to liberalise Africa's air transport market in line with the continent's integration and sustainable development objectives under Agenda 2063.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/african-air-transport-convention--expo-2026-delivers-landmark-commitments-for-the-future-of-african-aviation-302818638.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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