São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Brasil DNA concluded its Toronto Road Show with a presentation of new tourism experiences designed to help Canadian travel advisors diversify Brazil itineraries beyond the country's traditional destinations. During the event, Brazilian tourism representatives introduced products and experiences across multiple regions, reflecting the growing international demand for nature, culture, wellness and sustainable travel.





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The roadshow brought together representatives from São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Iguassu Falls and other Brazilian destinations to demonstrate how Brazil's tourism offer continues to evolve around travelers' changing interests rather than a single destination profile.





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During the recent Brasil DNA Toronto Road Show, destinations including Mato Grosso do Sul, Iguassu Falls, São Paulo and NEX highlighted experiences designed to appeal to a wide range of traveler profiles, from wildlife enthusiasts and food lovers to adventure seekers and wellness travelers.

Among the experiences presented, São Paulo was highlighted as one of Latin America's leading culinary and cultural capitals, offering visitors a blend of internationally recognized gastronomy, museums, architecture and multicultural heritage. Tourism representatives emphasized the city's growing appeal for food-focused, luxury and urban travelers seeking immersive cultural experiences.

The destination appeals to culinary travelers, luxury visitors, solo travelers and anyone interested in experiencing Brazil through its urban culture.





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Mato Grosso do Sul showcased its expanding portfolio of nature-based tourism centered on the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland. Destination representatives highlighted wildlife observation experiences, conservation initiatives and community-based tourism projects that allow visitors to experience one of the planet's richest biodiversity hotspots while supporting sustainable tourism practices.





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The roadshow also featured Salvador as one of Brazil's most important cultural destinations, presenting experiences that celebrate Afro-Brazilian heritage through music, gastronomy, historic architecture and living traditions. Officials noted increasing international interest in cultural tourism and heritage travel as key drivers for the destination.





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Brazil's Northeast was introduced as a destination responding to the growing demand for wellness and slow travel. Presentations focused on its extensive coastline, protected natural areas, local gastronomy and community-led tourism experiences that encourage longer stays and deeper connections with local culture.





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Adventure tourism also featured prominently during the event, with Iguassu Falls presented as one of Brazil's premier destinations for outdoor experiences. Representatives highlighted activities including hiking, boat excursions, helicopter flights and wildlife encounters, alongside ongoing conservation efforts within one of South America's most significant protected ecosystems.





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According to Brasil DNA, the destinations featured during the Toronto Road Show reflect broader shifts in global travel demand, with visitors increasingly seeking authentic experiences, sustainability and meaningful connections with local communities.

The Toronto Road Show forms part of Brasil DNA's ongoing international strategy to strengthen relationships with the Canadian travel trade and increase awareness of Brazil's diverse tourism portfolio. By showcasing experiences across multiple regions, the initiative aims to encourage travel advisors to develop itineraries that combine culture, gastronomy, wildlife, adventure and wellness, reinforcing Brazil's position as a destination offering a wide range of travel experiences within a single country.

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Source: Brasil DNA