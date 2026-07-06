EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

AI Drones, Data Centers, and Prediction Markets: Public Companies Present at the July 9 Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference



06.07.2026 / 20:55 CET/CEST

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A Full Day of Live Executive Presentations Across Software, Data, and Emerging Technologies Investors Ask Questions in Real Time and Request One-on-One Meetings with Management Teams NEW YORK, NY - July 6, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to its latest Featured Conference: the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference, taking place Thursday, July 9, 2026. B2i Digital, as the Official Marketing Partner, brings the July 9 Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference into its ecosystem. A powerful distribution and media engine drives qualified investors to the presentations and the one-on-one meetings that follow. The lineup spans AI drones delivered as a service, quantum computing software, deep-tech materials for product authentication and industrial decarbonization, phosphate for LFP batteries, subscription bundling and payments, digital pharmacy, carrier-neutral data centers, online trading platforms, and peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meetings with management can be requested through the conference platform, and replays are posted to the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. Before, during, and after the day, B2i amplifies the event across its platform. That puts these technology companies in front of a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. It is the same visibility engine that has carried presenting companies From Marketing to Meetings? at more than 120 investor conferences. "Investors already live with these technologies every day: drones overhead, data centers behind every app, subscriptions on the phone bill, and prediction markets in the headlines. On July 9, the executives running those companies are live, taking questions, and my team at B2i Digital is putting the full weight of our network and reputation behind getting them in front of the right audience," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. To request one-on-one meetings with management: https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/cf7e4f4f-6b5c-428a-80c0-e2afba2cc79f?token=f03720ee-3c44-40dc-8f82-6455f55c6fe8 For more details: https://b2idigital.com/vic-july-9th-global-technology-virtual-investor-conference Presenting Companies as of July 6, 2026 (subject to change): Thursday, July 9 9:30 AM ET: Dotz Nano Ltd.

10:30 AM ET: Zapata Quantum Inc.

11:00 AM ET: Bango plc

11:30 AM ET: TelyRx Holdings Inc.

12:00 PM ET: First Phosphate Corp.

12:30 PM ET: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

1:00 PM ET: ZenaTech, Inc.

1:30 PM ET: Perpetuals.com Ltd.

2:00 PM ET: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. Among the presenting companies, ZenaTech, Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's profile at https://b2idigital.com/zenatech-1 For registration and company profiles, please visit: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/149945/july-9th-global-technology-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0709JulyGlobalTechVIC Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?. Its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs are the gateway into the B2i Digital ecosystem. Inside, every campaign moves through media B2i owns, from video to social to email. Behind it all sits a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. The firm has supported more than 120 investor conferences, carrying presenting companies From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

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https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





06.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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