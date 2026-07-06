LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park Support More Than 800 South Bay Households Through Community Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / AEG's LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park teamed up with New Beginnings Outreach CDC and the Gardena Carson Family YMCA to support more than 800 families across the South Bay through a large-scale community distribution event.

Hosted at DHSP, the initiative provided essential resources to local households while strengthening the reach and capacity of trusted community-based organizations. Highlighting the club's direct involvement, Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was on-site to volunteer, working alongside staff to hand out supplies. Through the support of community partners, attendees were also provided with NORMS Restaurant meal vouchers and Northgate Market gift cards to help address ongoing grocery and meal needs. New Beginnings Outreach CDC and the YMCA leveraged the venue and operational support to connect with residents and deliver meaningful assistance where it's needed most.

Complementing the distribution effort, radio station 102.3 KJLH provided music throughout the event, creating a welcoming atmosphere that underscored the power of community partnerships to deliver both practical support and meaningful connection.

This effort reflects AEG and LA Galaxy's ongoing commitment to investing in the communities surrounding DHSP and Galaxy Park. By bringing together corporate resources and local expertise, the partnership aims to expand access to critical support services, reinforce community stability, and foster a stronger sense of connection and belonging.

The timing of the event aligns with the club's Soccer Celebration presented by Spectrum, a free, multi-day public event from July 1-7. Together, these efforts highlight a holistic approach to community engagement, pairing direct support with inclusive programming that brings people together and celebrates the vibrancy of the South Bay.

Through initiatives like this, AEG and LA Galaxy continue to demonstrate how sports and entertainment platforms can be activated to drive meaningful impact, supporting both immediate needs and long-term community wellbeing.

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SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-and-dignity-health-sports-park-support-more-than-800-south-bay-households-through-1187066