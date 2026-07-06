A Parade of Champions at the 2026 Fair Play Menarini Award Celebrating Sport's True Values

FLORENCE, Italy, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The infectious energy of Bebe Vio, the understated elegance of Gianfranco Zola, the remarkable 33 beats per minute of Gregorio Paltrinieri's heart, Prince Diego Milito's Calabrian roots, and the quiet confidence of a newly married Armand Duplantis, all brought together by a Federico Buffa at his brilliant best, generously sharing captivating stories from the history of sport, from black cats to open waters. These were just some of the memorable snapshots from the stage of Florence's Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, which hosted the 30th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award.

The Award celebrates sporting legends who have distinguished themselves not only through extraordinary achievements but also through their commitment to respect, integrity and fair play. The 2026 edition became something of a journey through the careers of champions from a wide range of disciplines, beginning with the open waters that Gregorio "Greg" Paltrinieri has made his kingdom. "I'd heard wonderful things about this award from friends and fellow athletes, so I'm really happy to be here this year," Paltrinieri told reporters. "To me, fair play means putting healthy competition ahead of personal results. I love competing-that's what drives me. Whether I win or lose, whether good or bad things happen during a race, that's another matter." The Olympic champion also described clean sport as "the most beautiful thing in the world."

Bringing the parade of stars to a close was Diego Milito, the undisputed hero of José Mourinho's historic Treble-winning Inter side, yet a man who still carries Genoa close to his heart. "It's an honor to be here tonight, and I'd like to thank Menarini and the Aleotti family for this opportunity. The most important thing is to be remembered as a good person, someone who shares values that go beyond winning or losing as an athlete. That's how I've tried to live throughout my career."

Between them stood icons of a football era many remember as freer and more imaginative than today's game, including Emilio Butragueño and Gianfranco Zola. Zola recalled the extraordinary story of the autograph that changed his life during an attempted kidnapping in 1994, when he was playing for Parma-a simple act of kindness that reportedly persuaded the would-be kidnapper to abandon his plan. "When you work ethically and do things the right way, success becomes the natural consequence of your actions. Today we live in a world where results seem to matter more than anything else. We need to change that mindset and focus on doing things well," he said.

Also taking centre stage was the phenomenal Armand Duplantis, the undisputed king of pole vaulting, who, fresh from his marriage to Desiré Inglander, is already looking ahead to pushing his astonishing world records even further.

No constellation of sporting stars would have been complete without Italy's own Bebe Vio, honoured for her extraordinary commitment to promoting inclusion through Paralympic sport. "If you have a body, you're an athlete-that's what I believe," she said with a smile. "Mine just happens to be half technology." She also spoke about her latest athletics initiative involving children through her Art4Sport Foundation.

Among the evening's other honorees were Achille Polonara, recognized as a powerful symbol of resilience and determination; race walking star Antonella Palmisano; Italian volleyball stalwart Simone Anzani; Paralympic champion Chiara Mazzel; and Olympic fencing gold medalist Daniele Garozzo, who now works as a physician at Rome's Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital. "The adrenaline is still there in the hospital ward," he remarked. Also celebrated were speed skating trio Davide Ghiotto, Michele Malfatti and Andrea Giovannini after a historic season on the ice, alongside renowned sports commentator Fabio Caressa.

Joining the winners on stage were Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors Antonio Rossi, Giancarlo Antognoni, Ian Thorpe, Sasha Vujacic, Giacomo Perini and Andrea Zorzi, all embodying the message the Award has championed for three decades: respect and integrity are essential ingredients for success, both in sport and in life.

"Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fair Play Menarini International Award is an opportunity to look back with pride at everything we have achieved, while also renewing our commitment," said Luca Lastrucci, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Filippo Paganelli, members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation Board. "Our commitment is to continue telling the stories of those who prove that talent finds its truest meaning when it is accompanied by respect, integrity and fairness. That is the message we want to pass on to future generations."

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6ba66f7-6693-4a5b-8c82-e5b3a5020366