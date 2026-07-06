Non-exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of novel post-operative light adjustable PCIOL technologies

Collaboration aims to combine best-in-class PCIOL optics with first-in-class platform to enable fine-tuning of visual outcomes after cataract surgery

Regulatory News:

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced a non-exclusive collaboration to jointly develop adjustable presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses (PCIOLs).

Under the collaboration, the companies will be innovating on their respective platforms RxSight's post-operative light-adjustable technology and Alcon's PCIOL optical designs and combining them to create a co-developed technology that enables surgeons to fine-tune visual outcomes for their cataract patients who choose a PCIOL.

"Our leading PCIOLs have helped millions of patients reduce or eliminate the need for glasses after cataract surgery," said David J. Endicott, Chief Executive Officer of Alcon. "Together with RxSight's technology, we have the opportunity to develop tunable PCIOLs, giving surgeons even greater confidence to refine outcomes after surgery."

"We are excited to work with Alcon to provide patients greater access to outcomes customized to their needs after surgery," said Ron Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer of RxSight. "This collaboration underscores our belief in the importance of adjustability and will help accelerate its expansion across a wider base of patients."

As part of the agreement, RxSight will receive a $60 million upfront payment to begin development. RxSight could receive up to an additional $140 million in payments as development and regulatory milestones are met. Under the agreement, Alcon will lead global commercialization, while RxSight will be responsible for development and manufacturing and receive royalties on net sales.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries and territories each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL/LAL+, collectively the "LAL"), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "target," "assume," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Daniel Cravens

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com

Media Relations

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 551 8057 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com