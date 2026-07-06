Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Green Mountain Resources Ltd. ("GMR" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") of GMR (the "Offering"), which closed in two tranches with the first tranche closing on July 3, 2026, and the second and final tranche closing on July 6, 2026.

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 3,528,536 Units at a price of C$0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$70,570.72.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and two and one-half (2.5) of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of GMR. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.02 per Common Share expiring twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds raised under the Offering for working capital and potential future acquisitions.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, the statements regarding the use of proceeds. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for precious metals or other minerals that may be produced generally, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304131

Source: Green Mountain Resources