Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Further to its news release of March 18, 2026, Buzz Capital Inc. (TSXV: BUZ.P) ("Buzz" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that the Exchange has issued its final acceptance to certain changes in management and escrow share transfers as follows:

Change of Management and Appointment of New Directors

The following persons are new directors and officers of the Company:

Guy Le Page - Director, C.E.O. and C.F.O.

Emma Kinder Priestley - Director

John Campbell Smyth - Director

Gregory Prekupec remains as a director and has also been appointed Secretary. Profiles of the new directors and officers are contained in the Company's news release of March 18, 2026.

Escrow share transfers

In conjunction with the change of management, an aggregate of 3,200,000 escrowed common shares at a price of $0.075 per share have been transferred from previous management to the new directors and officers of the Company and will remain in escrow in accordance with the requirements of the Exchange.

Outlook

The Company intends to focus its search for a Qualifying Transaction in the mining field.

"We are confident that we will be able to identify and acquire a project of merit," said Guy Le Page, C.E.O. "The experience and depth of our new board members provides us with access to a number of opportunities. We look forward to being able to bring value to the shareholders of the Company."

As at the date hereof, the Company continues to have adequate cash resources (approximately $140,000) to continue to search for prospective opportunities to complete its qualifying transaction.

Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

The following portion of this news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Prior to the completion of the escrow transfers noted above, each of Guy T. Le Page, Emma Kinder Priestley and John Campbell Smyth had no ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, any voting or equity securities of the Company.

After completion of the escrow transfers:

Guy T. Le Page owns indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 1,533,332 Buzz common shares, representing approximately 18.23% of the issued and outstanding Buzz common shares on both a non-diluted and fully-diluted basis; Emma Kinder Priestley owns directly 133,334 Buzz common shares. representing approximately 1.59% of the issued and outstanding Buzz common shares on both a non-diluted and fully-diluted basis; and John Campbell Smyth owns indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 1,533,334 Buzz common shares, representing approximately 18.23% of the issued and outstanding Buzz common shares on both a non-diluted and fully-diluted basis.

Each of Guy T. Le Page, Emma Kinder Priestley and John Campbell Smyth: (i) acquired the Buzz common shares in connection with the escrow transfer; (ii) hold the Buzz common shares for investment purposes; (iii) do not have any current intention to increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control or direction over any additional securities of the Company; and (iv) are relying on the private agreement exemption under section 4.2(1) of NI 62-104 to exempt their purchases from the formal takeover bid requirements of NI 62-104.

About Buzz Capital Inc.

Buzz, a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange, was incorporated February 15, 2017 and was listed on the Exchange on August 21, 2017. Buzz does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. Buzz's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304124

Source: Buzz Capital Inc.