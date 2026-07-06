DBV Technologies S.A.: Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

AMF Regulated Information

Châtillon, France, July 6, 2026

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF relating to DBV Technologies shares (the "Liquidity Contract").

The Liquidity Contract is implemented in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 on liquidity contracts on equity securities accepted as a market practice.

When the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

41,159 DBV Technologies shares,

€ 432,367.25.

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

74,580 DBV Technologies shares,

€ 527,891.63.

As of June 30, 2026, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

146,321 DBV Technologies shares,

€ 396,088.22.

Over the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, the following transactions were executed:

1,989 buy transactions,

2,012 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

2,707,915 shares and € 8,836,273.65 on purchases,

2,636,174 shares and € 8,704,457.81 on sales.

Details of the transactions executed under the Liquidity Contract are provided in the appendix to this press release.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN Peanut Patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of people with food allergies. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut Patch in toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age) with peanut allergy.

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

DBV Technologies

jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

Appendix - Details of transactions executed under the Liquidity Contract

Period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026

The data below present, for each trading day, the number of transactions, traded volumes and corresponding amounts for purchases and sales.

Date Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (€) Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (€) 01/02/2026 12 7,500 24,637.49 11 5,000 16,640.06 01/05/2026 19 12,600 38,180.00 1 1,000 3,325.00 01/06/2026 13 10,600 31,799.00 1 1,000 3,095.00 01/07/2026 2 4,800 14,400.00 7 5,000 15,225.00 01/08/2026 22 35,000 107,505.54 13 20,000 62,091.01 01/09/2026 14 15,000 44,599.00 21 28,000 84,481.93 01/12/2026 30 27,093 82,327.26 14 30,000 92,237.50 01/13/2026 25 27,907 85,572.74 10 12,500 38,862.50 01/14/2026 22 20,750 61,520.00 16 22,500 67,537.25 01/15/2026 39 47,500 145,000.00 30 42,129 130,148.71 01/16/2026 1 2,500 7,950.00 35 60,000 197,900.00 01/19/2026 35 54,146 198,418.08 45 69,294 261,747.04 01/20/2026 48 63,604 229,516.92 26 50,000 182,062.50 01/21/2026 18 30,683 110,939.60 32 52,500 193,212.50 01/22/2026 17 33,817 128,060.40 23 37,500 142,661.18 01/23/2026 0 0 0.00 18 29,206 117,895.46 01/26/2026 36 35,000 143,000.00 1 2,500 10,475.00 01/27/2026 15 12,500 48,625.00 9 7,500 29,675.00 01/28/2026 8 15,000 61,150.00 10 20,330 83,482.70 01/29/2026 11 15,000 60,025.00 0 0 0.00 01/30/2026 14 15,224 59,070.60 2 5,000 19,700.00 02/02/2026 27 39,776 144,796.02 13 17,500 65,475.00 02/03/2026 4 10,000 37,450.00 9 10,000 38,362.50 02/04/2026 12 15,000 60,025.00 21 27,170 110,792.30 02/05/2026 17 17,500 67,175.00 4 3,569 13,976.11 02/06/2026 22 36,000 129,240.00 2 3,000 10,920.00 02/09/2026 7 12,000 43,920.00 22 36,000 134,140.00 02/10/2026 6 8,000 30,400.00 19 36,000 143,660.00 02/11/2026 12 36,000 138,360.00 9 8,750 34,400.00 02/12/2026 8 8,000 29,800.00 5 11,250 42,640.00 02/13/2026 9 11,614 42,507.24 4 12,000 44,680.00 02/16/2026 17 35,386 124,328.11 0 0 0.00 02/17/2026 1 4,000 13,600.00 3 8,000 27,720.00 02/18/2026 1 4,000 13,840.00 4 12,000 42,100.00 02/19/2026 5 16,000 55,560.00 10 12,000 42,280.00 02/20/2026 2 8,000 28,480.00 6 16,000 58,040.00 02/23/2026 3 12,000 42,920.00 9 16,000 58,040.00 02/24/2026 7 4,000 14,240.00 6 20,000 73,800.00 02/25/2026 8 12,000 46,280.00 7 16,000 62,440.00 02/26/2026 10 20,000 75,040.00 0 0 0.00 02/27/2026 21 28,000 103,220.00 7 16,000 59,840.00 03/02/2026 15 12,001 41,843.50 17 16,001 59,443.50 03/03/2026 0 0 0.00 1 4,000 15,360.00 03/04/2026 2 8,000 29,520.00 0 0 0.00 03/05/2026 9 16,001 60,803.90 11 24,001 94,803.90 03/06/2026 4 12,001 43,883.80 1 1 3.80 03/09/2026 9 12,000 44,160.00 17 32,000 123,480.00 03/10/2026 13 11,349 45,342.04 8 16,000 65,520.00 03/11/2026 15 20,651 79,977.96 0 0 0.00 03/12/2026 23 36,000 131,600.00 0 0 0.00 03/13/2026 7 12,000 42,720.00 15 20,000 73,200.00 03/16/2026 5 8,498 30,003.08 20 8,000 28,760.00 03/17/2026 11 11,502 39,996.92 2 4,000 13,960.00 03/18/2026 6 20,000 68,160.00 0 0 0.00 03/19/2026 14 8,000 26,480.00 6 8,000 26,920.00 03/20/2026 5 8,000 27,080.00 15 12,000 41,320.00 03/23/2026 7 12,186 40,446.36 7 20,000 67,880.00 03/24/2026 6 12,000 40,520.00 4 4,000 13,740.00 03/25/2026 5 12,000 41,720.00 18 24,000 84,440.00 03/26/2026 9 8,000 27,440.00 7 16,000 56,240.00 03/27/2026 5 8,175 28,885.50 14 24,000 87,080.00 03/30/2026 4 7,825 27,274.50 3 4,000 14,200.00 03/31/2026 15 12,000 41,920.00 9 20,000 72,000.00 04/01/2026 1 4,000 14,440.00 8 16,000 59,240.00 04/02/2026 14 28,000 100,280.00 2 4,318 15,733.42 04/07/2026 11 12,000 42,616.00 1 4,000 14,400.00 04/08/2026 3 12,000 43,320.00 13 17,221 64,006.54 04/09/2026 9 4,000 14,440.00 4 4,000 14,560.00 04/10/2026 18 36,000 127,768.00 22 26,779 95,220.11 04/13/2026 14 24,000 82,600.00 27 24,000 84,584.00 04/14/2026 0 0 0.00 6 24,000 89,872.00 04/15/2026 10 16,000 59,720.00 1 4,000 15,560.00 04/16/2026 11 20,000 71,200.00 1 3,128 11,417.20 04/17/2026 1 4,000 14,240.00 7 15,872 56,974.08 04/20/2026 6 16,000 57,960.00 5 16,000 59,240.00 04/21/2026 4 8,001 27,883.61 5 4,001 14,443.61 04/22/2026 7 12,000 40,520.00 10 4,180 14,387.20 04/23/2026 2 8,000 26,520.00 4 8,000 26,800.00 04/24/2026 2 8,000 26,680.00 7 12,000 40,480.00 04/27/2026 0 0 0.00 4 11,820 41,060.80 04/28/2026 3 4,000 14,040.00 5 12,000 42,680.00 04/29/2026 6 4,001 14,243.61 3 4,001 14,603.61 04/30/2026 1 1 3.58 2 4,001 14,563.58 05/04/2026 22 44,000 149,592.00 5 8,000 27,720.00 05/05/2026 1 4,000 13,640.00 8 20,000 69,200.00 05/06/2026 3 8,000 27,880.00 10 20,000 70,912.00 05/07/2026 13 12,000 40,920.00 7 8,000 28,160.00 05/08/2026 1 4,000 13,440.00 16 7,339 25,198.16 05/11/2026 5 5,486 18,587.26 9 19,661 68,433.84 05/12/2026 8 20,000 70,040.00 22 20,000 70,160.00 05/13/2026 7 10,515 35,856.27 1 4,000 14,160.00 05/14/2026 6 12,001 40,683.43 7 3,830 12,983.74 05/15/2026 1 1 3.39 5 8,172 27,775.08 05/18/2026 18 16,291 53,868.66 2 4,000 13,360.00 05/19/2026 7 11,709 37,741.67 2 4,000 12,960.00 05/20/2026 3 8,000 25,680.00 4 8,000 25,920.00 05/21/2026 35 39,461 125,963.85 45 32,765 104,996.58 05/22/2026 36 41,465 134,564.98 24 38,422 125,502.43 05/25/2026 1 1 3.21 28 11,001 36,099.81 05/26/2026 51 57,996 187,226.42 37 29,347 94,640.63 05/27/2026 27 29,540 94,371.93 39 29,540 94,862.17 05/28/2026 29 34,900 112,561.12 26 36,949 119,709.09 05/29/2026 45 34,636 113,709.87 50 54,317 180,114.10 06/01/2026 6 12,000 38,720.00 1 4,000 12,960.00 06/02/2026 40 44,471 139,502.67 8 9,323 29,520.46 06/03/2026 37 40,689 124,961.60 38 40,689 125,612.62 06/04/2026 32 40,778 121,898.75 55 44,124 132,529.40 06/05/2026 36 68,118 198,415.11 53 37,330 108,954.18 06/08/2026 3 5,091 14,251.16 4 12,000 34,320.00 06/09/2026 41 46,255 130,630.61 54 50,830 150,563.45 06/10/2026 31 49,047 133,277.03 34 49,725 135,810.62 06/11/2026 30 28,395 79,438.65 22 34,581 97,055.91 06/12/2026 1 408 1,148.11 50 72,598 212,397.87 06/15/2026 5 6,870 20,730.16 46 65,313 202,736.17 06/16/2026 44 61,048 191,276.98 36 40,712 129,424.18 06/17/2026 30 43,656 126,621.37 32 36,538 106,286.24 06/18/2026 61 71,957 206,327.05 27 42,208 122,773.17 06/19/2026 23 42,017 116,161.55 28 52,995 147,717.80 06/22/2026 53 46,656 131,179.02 50 42,257 119,548.59 06/23/2026 51 61,396 174,002.75 35 62,760 178,816.46 06/24/2026 45 55,846 159,697.49 46 54,770 157,555.17 06/25/2026 56 62,148 177,937.74 44 58,952 169,542.24 06/26/2026 18 34,562 95,882.81 50 69,263 194,862.27 06/29/2026 62 57,608 169,404.32 36 57,823 170,500.02 06/30/2026 53 123,205 326,744.31 119 72,518 198,164.77 Total 1,989 2,707,915 8,836,273.65 2,012 2,636,174 8,704,457.81

Source: monthly declarations and ODDO BHF execution statements for DBV Technologies for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026.

Attachment