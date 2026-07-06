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WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Stuttgart
06.07.26 | 21:56
2,748 Euro
-4,05 % -0,116
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7382,79022:48
2,7502,80422:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 22:34 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DBV Technologies S.A.: Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

AMF Regulated Information
Châtillon, France, July 6, 2026

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF relating to DBV Technologies shares (the "Liquidity Contract").

The Liquidity Contract is implemented in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 on liquidity contracts on equity securities accepted as a market practice.

When the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • 41,159 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 432,367.25.

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 74,580 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 527,891.63.

As of June 30, 2026, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 146,321 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 396,088.22.

Over the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, the following transactions were executed:

  • 1,989 buy transactions,
  • 2,012 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 2,707,915 shares and € 8,836,273.65 on purchases,
  • 2,636,174 shares and € 8,704,457.81 on sales.

Details of the transactions executed under the Liquidity Contract are provided in the appendix to this press release.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN Peanut Patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of people with food allergies. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut Patch in toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age) with peanut allergy.

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
DBV Technologies
jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Brett Whelan
DBV Technologies
brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

Appendix - Details of transactions executed under the Liquidity Contract
Period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026

The data below present, for each trading day, the number of transactions, traded volumes and corresponding amounts for purchases and sales.

DatePurchasesSales
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesAmount (€)Number of transactionsNumber of sharesAmount (€)
01/02/2026127,50024,637.49115,00016,640.06
01/05/20261912,60038,180.0011,0003,325.00
01/06/20261310,60031,799.0011,0003,095.00
01/07/202624,80014,400.0075,00015,225.00
01/08/20262235,000107,505.541320,00062,091.01
01/09/20261415,00044,599.002128,00084,481.93
01/12/20263027,09382,327.261430,00092,237.50
01/13/20262527,90785,572.741012,50038,862.50
01/14/20262220,75061,520.001622,50067,537.25
01/15/20263947,500145,000.003042,129130,148.71
01/16/202612,5007,950.003560,000197,900.00
01/19/20263554,146198,418.084569,294261,747.04
01/20/20264863,604229,516.922650,000182,062.50
01/21/20261830,683110,939.603252,500193,212.50
01/22/20261733,817128,060.402337,500142,661.18
01/23/2026000.001829,206117,895.46
01/26/20263635,000143,000.0012,50010,475.00
01/27/20261512,50048,625.0097,50029,675.00
01/28/2026815,00061,150.001020,33083,482.70
01/29/20261115,00060,025.00000.00
01/30/20261415,22459,070.6025,00019,700.00
02/02/20262739,776144,796.021317,50065,475.00
02/03/2026410,00037,450.00910,00038,362.50
02/04/20261215,00060,025.002127,170110,792.30
02/05/20261717,50067,175.0043,56913,976.11
02/06/20262236,000129,240.0023,00010,920.00
02/09/2026712,00043,920.002236,000134,140.00
02/10/202668,00030,400.001936,000143,660.00
02/11/20261236,000138,360.0098,75034,400.00
02/12/202688,00029,800.00511,25042,640.00
02/13/2026911,61442,507.24412,00044,680.00
02/16/20261735,386124,328.11000.00
02/17/202614,00013,600.0038,00027,720.00
02/18/202614,00013,840.00412,00042,100.00
02/19/2026516,00055,560.001012,00042,280.00
02/20/202628,00028,480.00616,00058,040.00
02/23/2026312,00042,920.00916,00058,040.00
02/24/202674,00014,240.00620,00073,800.00
02/25/2026812,00046,280.00716,00062,440.00
02/26/20261020,00075,040.00000.00
02/27/20262128,000103,220.00716,00059,840.00
03/02/20261512,00141,843.501716,00159,443.50
03/03/2026000.0014,00015,360.00
03/04/202628,00029,520.00000.00
03/05/2026916,00160,803.901124,00194,803.90
03/06/2026412,00143,883.80113.80
03/09/2026912,00044,160.001732,000123,480.00
03/10/20261311,34945,342.04816,00065,520.00
03/11/20261520,65179,977.96000.00
03/12/20262336,000131,600.00000.00
03/13/2026712,00042,720.001520,00073,200.00
03/16/202658,49830,003.08208,00028,760.00
03/17/20261111,50239,996.9224,00013,960.00
03/18/2026620,00068,160.00000.00
03/19/2026148,00026,480.0068,00026,920.00
03/20/202658,00027,080.001512,00041,320.00
03/23/2026712,18640,446.36720,00067,880.00
03/24/2026612,00040,520.0044,00013,740.00
03/25/2026512,00041,720.001824,00084,440.00
03/26/202698,00027,440.00716,00056,240.00
03/27/202658,17528,885.501424,00087,080.00
03/30/202647,82527,274.5034,00014,200.00
03/31/20261512,00041,920.00920,00072,000.00
04/01/202614,00014,440.00816,00059,240.00
04/02/20261428,000100,280.0024,31815,733.42
04/07/20261112,00042,616.0014,00014,400.00
04/08/2026312,00043,320.001317,22164,006.54
04/09/202694,00014,440.0044,00014,560.00
04/10/20261836,000127,768.002226,77995,220.11
04/13/20261424,00082,600.002724,00084,584.00
04/14/2026000.00624,00089,872.00
04/15/20261016,00059,720.0014,00015,560.00
04/16/20261120,00071,200.0013,12811,417.20
04/17/202614,00014,240.00715,87256,974.08
04/20/2026616,00057,960.00516,00059,240.00
04/21/202648,00127,883.6154,00114,443.61
04/22/2026712,00040,520.00104,18014,387.20
04/23/202628,00026,520.0048,00026,800.00
04/24/202628,00026,680.00712,00040,480.00
04/27/2026000.00411,82041,060.80
04/28/202634,00014,040.00512,00042,680.00
04/29/202664,00114,243.6134,00114,603.61
04/30/2026113.5824,00114,563.58
05/04/20262244,000149,592.0058,00027,720.00
05/05/202614,00013,640.00820,00069,200.00
05/06/202638,00027,880.001020,00070,912.00
05/07/20261312,00040,920.0078,00028,160.00
05/08/202614,00013,440.00167,33925,198.16
05/11/202655,48618,587.26919,66168,433.84
05/12/2026820,00070,040.002220,00070,160.00
05/13/2026710,51535,856.2714,00014,160.00
05/14/2026612,00140,683.4373,83012,983.74
05/15/2026113.3958,17227,775.08
05/18/20261816,29153,868.6624,00013,360.00
05/19/2026711,70937,741.6724,00012,960.00
05/20/202638,00025,680.0048,00025,920.00
05/21/20263539,461125,963.854532,765104,996.58
05/22/20263641,465134,564.982438,422125,502.43
05/25/2026113.212811,00136,099.81
05/26/20265157,996187,226.423729,34794,640.63
05/27/20262729,54094,371.933929,54094,862.17
05/28/20262934,900112,561.122636,949119,709.09
05/29/20264534,636113,709.875054,317180,114.10
06/01/2026612,00038,720.0014,00012,960.00
06/02/20264044,471139,502.6789,32329,520.46
06/03/20263740,689124,961.603840,689125,612.62
06/04/20263240,778121,898.755544,124132,529.40
06/05/20263668,118198,415.115337,330108,954.18
06/08/202635,09114,251.16412,00034,320.00
06/09/20264146,255130,630.615450,830150,563.45
06/10/20263149,047133,277.033449,725135,810.62
06/11/20263028,39579,438.652234,58197,055.91
06/12/202614081,148.115072,598212,397.87
06/15/202656,87020,730.164665,313202,736.17
06/16/20264461,048191,276.983640,712129,424.18
06/17/20263043,656126,621.373236,538106,286.24
06/18/20266171,957206,327.052742,208122,773.17
06/19/20262342,017116,161.552852,995147,717.80
06/22/20265346,656131,179.025042,257119,548.59
06/23/20265161,396174,002.753562,760178,816.46
06/24/20264555,846159,697.494654,770157,555.17
06/25/20265662,148177,937.744458,952169,542.24
06/26/20261834,56295,882.815069,263194,862.27
06/29/20266257,608169,404.323657,823170,500.02
06/30/202653123,205326,744.3111972,518198,164.77
Total1,9892,707,9158,836,273.652,0122,636,1748,704,457.81

Source: monthly declarations and ODDO BHF execution statements for DBV Technologies for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026.

Attachment

  • PDF Version

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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