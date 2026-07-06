Acquisition strengthens ANV's UK distribution and adds a UK MGA incubator platform that complements ANV LaunchPad in the US

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV" or the "Company"), a global insurance intermediary platform, has completed the acquisition of Iris Insurance Brokers Ltd. ("Iris"), a London-headquartered specialty insurance distribution platform. The transaction, originally announced in March 2026, has received all required regulatory approvals.

Iris operates through three segments: a Lloyd's wholesale brokerage, Blink Intermediary Solutions, and Vivid Underwriters. Together, they give ANV scaled wholesale and retail distribution across the U.K., direct access to Lloyd's specialty capacity, and a UK-based MGA incubator in Vivid that is highly complementary to ANV LaunchPad, the Company's US-based incubator launched in May 2026.

"Closing the Iris transaction marks an important step in scaling ANV's UK platform," said Adam Karkowsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ANV. "Blink immediately strengthens our distribution capabilities across the UK retail market, and the Lloyd's brokerage broadens our access to specialty capacity. Vivid is a natural complement to ANV LaunchPad, extending our entrepreneurial, founder-friendly approach to launching MGAs across both sides of the Atlantic."

"Joining ANV opens up the next phase of growth for Iris," said Mark Hutley, Managing Director at Iris. "ANV's long-term perspective, global platform, and deep MGA expertise provide the right environment to scale our Lloyd's brokerage, expand Blink's distribution reach, and accelerate Vivid's development as an MGA incubator. We are excited to get to work alongside the broader ANV team."

About ANV Group Holdings Ltd.

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV") is an independent, global insurance intermediary platform operating across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Formed in 2025 following a strategic transaction between AmTrust Financial Services and Blackstone Credit Insurance, ANV brings together a portfolio of specialist MGAs across a diverse range of risk and insurance coverages. For more information, visit http://www.anvinsurance.com.

About Iris Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Founded in 2000, Iris is a diversified, specialty insurance distribution platform operating across three core segments: Lloyd's wholesale brokerage, Blink Intermediary Solutions, and Vivid Underwriters. Iris has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a longstanding track record of delivering high quality services and product solutions to its clients. Iris employs approximately 40 people and has offices in London and Southend. For more information, visit https://www.irisib.com/.

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Contacts:

ANV Group Holdings Ltd.

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