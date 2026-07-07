Active Motif Announces Exclusive Global Distribution Agreement with Arima Genomics for Advanced 3D Genomics Solutions

Agreement expands Active Motif's research genomics portfolio while supporting Arima's strategic focus on its clinical diagnostics platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Motif, a leading provider of epigenetics and multiomic solutions to mechanistic, translational, and clinical researchers, today announced an exclusive global commercial distribution agreement with Arima Genomics, a cancer diagnostics company built on leadership in 3D genomics and Hi-C sequencing technology. Under the agreement, Active Motif will become the exclusive worldwide distributor of Arima's Hi-C products and services for research applications, while Arima sharpens its focus on its Aventa clinical diagnostics platform. The distribution agreement represents a strategic milestone for Active Motif and reflects growing demand for technologies that enable researchers to understand how genome structure influences gene regulation, cellular function, and disease biology.

As genomics research continues to evolve beyond sequence-based analysis, 3D genome mapping technologies such as Hi-C have emerged as critical tools for understanding chromatin organization, structural variation, enhancer-promoter interactions, and genome-wide regulatory mechanisms. These insights are increasingly important across cancer, neuroscience, developmental biology, rare disease research, and precision medicine.

"This agreement strengthens Active Motif's position as a leading provider of integrated multiomics solutions," said Joe Fernandez, Chairman and Founder of Active Motif. "Researchers are increasingly seeking a comprehensive view of genome function that combines chromatin accessibility, transcription factor binding, epigenetic regulation, gene expression, and genome architecture. By adding Arima's industry-leading Hi-C technology to our portfolio, we are expanding our ability to support customers with end-to-end solutions that address some of the most important questions in modern biology."

The partnership further extends Active Motif's rapidly growing portfolio of genomics and epigenomics technologies, which includes services and products supporting chromatin profiling, transcriptional regulation, and next-generation sequencing applications. The addition of Hi-C technology enhances Active Motif's ability to serve the expanding spatial genomics and 3D biology markets while creating new opportunities for integrated multiomic research workflows.

"Arima is focused on the significant opportunity ahead for our Aventa clinical diagnostics platform, where we are bringing DNA sequence and structure together to reveal cancer-driving alterations from routine FFPE tumor samples," said Tom Willis, Ph.D., CEO of Arima Genomics. "This agreement allows us to align our research-use Hi-C technologies with Active Motif's highly complementary portfolio, global commercial infrastructure, scientific expertise, and longstanding relationships within the research community." The exclusive distribution agreement combines Arima's technology leadership in 3D genomic solutions with Active Motif's established global commercial organization and technical support capabilities, enabling broader access across academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research organizations.

The agreement is effective immediately, with Arima's Hi-C products and services for research applications now available globally through Active Motif.

About Active Motif

Active Motif is a leading provider of epigenetics, genomics, and multiomics solutions that enable researchers to investigate gene regulation, chromatin biology, and disease mechanisms. Through innovative products, services, and scientific expertise, Active Motif supports researchers worldwide in advancing discoveries that improve human health.

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is a cancer diagnostics company redefining cancer testing by bringing DNA sequence and structure together. Built on leadership in 3D genome science and Hi-C sequencing technology, Arima develops clinical tests that reveal cancer-driving alterations conventional approaches can miss or incompletely characterize. Through its Aventa clinical testing brand, Arima offers testing for solid tumors and lymphoma from its CLIA-certified laboratory in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and aventatest.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/active-motif-announces-exclusive-global-distribution-agreement-with-arima-genomics-for-advanced-3d-genomics-solutions-302818771.html