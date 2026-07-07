Electronic Caregiver, Inc.: Electronic Caregiver Expands Access to Intelligent Care Across New Mexico While Advancing the Rio Grande Health Technology and Services Corridor

LAS CRUCES, NM / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Electronic Caregiver, Inc., New Mexico's pioneering healthcare technology company, today announced a series of milestones that significantly expand access to intelligent care throughout the state while reinforcing New Mexico's emergence as a national center for healthcare innovation.

The company has achieved New Mexico Medicaid in-network provider status, received approval under the state's Developmental Disabilities (DD) Waiver Program, and recently launched its next-generation Advanced Primary Care Management platform featuring new integrations with state and federal Health Information Exchanges to support more connected, informed, and longitudinal care.

Together, these advancements enable Electronic Caregiver to serve New Mexicans across an expanding continuum of care-from individuals living with developmental disabilities and chronic disease to older adults seeking to age safely and independently at home.

Founded in Las Cruces in 2009, Electronic Caregiver has spent more than sixteen years pursuing a single mission: transforming healthcare from episodic encounters into continuous, intelligent care that extends beyond hospitals and clinics into the home.

What began as a New Mexico vision has become a nationally deployed healthcare platform serving patients, family caregivers, healthcare providers, and home care organizations throughout the United States.

Today, New Mexico is increasingly becoming the center of that transformation.

Building the Rio Grande Health Technology and Services Corridor

Electronic Caregiver believes New Mexico is uniquely positioned to become one of America's premier centers for healthcare technology, digital health services, and intelligent care delivery.

The company is working to establish the Rio Grande Health Technology and Services Corridor-an ecosystem that brings together healthcare providers, universities, technology companies, artificial intelligence, advanced care management, workforce development, and home-based healthcare services into a unified innovation economy centered in New Mexico.

Rather than exporting innovation elsewhere, Electronic Caregiver is helping create it here.

Over the past decade, more than 200 graduates of New Mexico State University have contributed to the design, engineering, clinical operations, software development, artificial intelligence, healthcare services, and manufacturing readiness of the Addison Care platform.

The company also continues to expand its collaboration with New Mexico State University through rural healthcare initiatives designed to improve healthcare access, strengthen workforce development, and accelerate innovation in underserved communities.

As Electronic Caregiver scales nationally, it expects the Rio Grande Health Technology and Services Corridor to become a catalyst for thousands of high-quality careers spanning healthcare, nursing, care management, software engineering, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, logistics, manufacturing, and clinical operations.

Expanding Access Across the Continuum of Care

For years, federal and state healthcare programs have recognized the importance of funding assistive technologies and home-based services that help individuals remain healthier, safer, and more independent.

The challenge has often been the lack of a comprehensive intelligent care platform that integrates healthcare technology and continuous clinical engagement.

Electronic Caregiver's recent approvals significantly expand access to that capability.

As an in-network New Mexico Medicaid provider and approved DD Waiver provider, Electronic Caregiver now supports individuals with developmental disabilities while continuing to expand services for patients living with chronic conditions, older adults aging in place, family caregivers, and healthcare organizations.

The company also continues delivering nationally reimbursable services, including Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), and longitudinal care coordination that extends physician oversight beyond traditional clinical settings.

The recent July 1 2026 launch of Electronic Caregiver's enhanced care platform further advances these capabilities through new integration with state and federal Health Information Exchanges, enabling authorized access to broader longitudinal healthcare information that supports earlier identification of health changes, improved care coordination, stronger clinical decision-making, and measurable patient outcomes.

A Vision New Mexico Quietly Built

Among the world's most respected voices shaping the future of artificial intelligence in healthcare is Eric Horvitz, Chief Scientific Officer of Microsoft, a physician-scientist, and a global leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and healthcare innovation.

In his recent commencement address to graduates of the Columbia University School of Nursing, Horvitz described a future in which artificial intelligence helps clinicians make "the invisible visible"-bringing subtle changes in a patient's condition into view earlier so care teams can intervene before preventable crises occur. He challenged the next generation of healthcare professionals to ensure that intelligent technologies strengthen clinical judgment, preserve human relationships, and improve patient care rather than replace them.

That vision closely describes and reflects the mission Electronic Caregiver has pursued since its founding in Las Cruces in 2009, and accelerated over the last 8 years.

While many of the world's foremost technology companies and healthcare innovators are now describing the future of continuously intelligent healthcare, New Mexico has quietly spent more than a decade building toward that future. Developed by Electronic Caregiver with contributions from more than 200 graduates of New Mexico State University, the Addison Care platform is already helping thousands of patients, family caregivers, clinicians, and healthcare organizations across America make the invisible visible through continuous engagement, longitudinal healthcare intelligence, proactive intervention, and intelligent care delivered beyond the traditional walls of healthcare.

Designed, engineered, clinically refined, and deployed from Las Cruces, Addison Care already helps thousands of patients and caregivers across America through continuous engagement, medication management, intelligent monitoring, longitudinal healthcare intelligence, caregiver support, emergency response, and proactive care management.

"We have always believed New Mexico could become far more than a participant in healthcare innovation," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Caregiver. "We believe New Mexico can lead it."

"These Medicaid approvals, our DD Waiver participation, our Advanced Primary Care Management platform, and our integration with state and federal health information exchanges represent more than important milestones for our company. They represent another step toward building an entirely new healthcare economy in New Mexico-one that creates opportunity for our graduates, our healthcare professionals, our technology workforce, and ultimately delivers better care for our citizens."

"As the rest of the world increasingly describes the future of intelligent healthcare, New Mexico has an opportunity to be recognized as one of the places where that future was envisioned, engineered, and brought into everyday clinical practice."

About Electronic Caregiver

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Electronic Caregiver develops intelligent healthcare technologies that extend care beyond traditional clinical settings. Its Addison Care platform combines artificial intelligence, connected health technologies, longitudinal healthcare intelligence, Advanced Primary Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, and caregiver support to help patients live healthier, safer, and more independent lives while strengthening the capabilities of healthcare providers nationwide.

Media Contact

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/electronic-caregiver-expands-access-to-intelligent-care-across-new-me-1187065