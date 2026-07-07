Access Advance LLC today announced that Sharp, M&K Holdings, Tagivan and 9 other patent owners who own substantial video codec patent portfolios that cover the core technologies behind video decoding, processing, and streaming media delivery, have joined the Video Distribution Patent Pool (VDP Pool) in the first half of 2026.

"The addition of all of these new Licensors' patent portfolios is a real win for both the VDP Pool and our many existing and future Licensees," said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. "These companies have broad and deep patent portfolios and further enhance the program's market leading position in resolving the licensing issues around the use of modern video codecs across all the diverse business models of internet video streaming."

The following patent holders have joined the VDP Pool as Licensors in the first half of 2026:

Digital Insights Inc. Hanbat National University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. Industry-Academy Cooperation Foundation of Sejong University M&K Holdings Inc. Mirage Inc. Sharp Corporation SK Planet Co., Ltd. Tagivan II LLC Telechips, Inc. Vidaxio LLC Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Access Advance welcomes all the new Licensors and Licensees to the VDP Pool and thanks them for their participation in building the comprehensive licensing program for streaming media technology.

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 29,000 patents essential to HEVC/H.265 technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 5,400 patents essential to VVC/H.266 technology. The company's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the Video Distribution Patent Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. Access Advance has also acquired the administrator of Via LA's HEVC/VVC patent pool, now named the VCL Advance (Video Codec Licensing) program. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706502038/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Meredith Hollander

Director, Strategic Communications

Access Advance LLC

Email: press@accessadvance.com

Website: www.accessadvance.com

Licensing Inquiries:

Email: licensing@accessadvance.com