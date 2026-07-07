SINGAPORE, July 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - WeR1 Consultants Pte Ltd ("WeR1"), a specialist in corporate strategy and investor relations, has been appointed by Singapore Exchange Limited ("SGX") as a service provider for both programmes under the Value Unlock initiative designed to strengthen foundations and drive value creation among SGX-listed companies ("listcos").Founded in 1999, WeR1 has been approved for both the Equip and the Elevate programmes of the S$30 million MAS-SGX initiative under which Singapore listcos can avail themselves to grants to offset costs for professional services related to enhancing corporate strategies, sharpening investment narratives and deepening investor and media engagement, as well as costs for training programmes to strengthen capabilities.WeR1 is launching three training programmes - Lining Your IR Calendar Effectively, Turning Crisis into Opportunity, and Specialist Writing for Financial Markets - under the Equip Grant, under which participating companies can claim 50% co-funding support of up to S$15,000 each.For the Elevate Grant, WeR1 has been approved to offer investor relations ("IR") services. Undervalued companies which intend to bridge the valuation gap can receive 50% co-funding support, capped at S$200,000 per listco, for this programme.WeR1's appointment reflects its 27-year proven track record of helping small- to mid-cap listcos, which often struggle with weak market visibility, in their financial communications. Led by former Reuters correspondent and Merrill Lynch equity analyst Lai Kwok Kin ("KK Lai"), the firm has supported dozens of listcos in the region for corporate strategy, IPO and crisis communications, and IR.A core approach of WeR1 for the Elevate programme is its Corporate & Business Update ("CBU") methodology, a disclosure-based narrative refresh designed for listcos with limited analyst coverage, uneven trading liquidity and low investor engagement. WeR1 has helped more than 30 companies articulate their corporate transformation, including Fu Yu Corporation and Zico Holdings.KK Lai, WeR1's Founder and Managing Director, said: "We are deeply honoured to have been approved for both programmes under the MAS-SGX Value Unlock Initiative. Many smaller listcos remain undervalued because they do not communicate with clarity and consistency. WeR1 intends to bring its experience and approaches to help these companies overcome the valuation gap and increase trading liquidity."WeR1 is inviting SGX-listed companies, particularly smaller Mainboard and Catalist issuers, to explore their eligibility under the Equip and Elevate programmes.Media contactWeR1 Consultants Pte Ltd9 Raffles PlaceLevel 6, Republic PlazaSingapore 048619Tel: (65) 6677 3032Isaac Tang, valueunlock@wer1.net or isaactang@wer1.netSource: WeR1Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.