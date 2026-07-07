New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Doginal Dogs, the digital art and community brand built around a collection of 10,000 hand-curated pixel-art dogs, today announced a major expansion of its physical collectibles line, anchored by new manufacturing partnerships and a major hospitality collaboration and set to debut at its sold-out flagship event, DDNYC 2026, in New York this September. The expansion spans a physical trading card game, collectible vinyl figures, an upgraded plush line, an expanded premium leather goods collection, and limited-edition pins, and represents the largest product release in the brand's history.

The announcement marks the brand's most significant step yet beyond its digital origins, extending a product ecosystem that has already produced multiple sold-out releases. Every item in the expanded line is human-created, from original hand-drawn artwork to handmade production, with no generative automation used in the design of the products.

"This is the biggest product release we have ever assembled, and we are launching it at DDNYC because our community deserves to experience it in person first," said Shield, CFO at Doginal Dogs. "Every piece was designed and crafted by real people, and that craftsmanship is exactly what our holders and collectors have come to expect from us."

The Expanded Collectibles Line

Physical Trading Card Game: Doginal Dogs is releasing a physical trading card game developed to be fully playable at a competitive level, designed with genuine gameplay depth rather than as a novelty item. The set has been built with competitive card play in mind from the ground up.

Collectible Vinyl Figures: A line of collectible vinyl figures based on the brand's characters, designed as display pieces in keeping with the established collectible-toy market.

Upgraded Plush Line: An upgraded plush collection follows the brand's debut plush release, Gary the Doginal Dog, which sold out its entire first-edition run of 10,000 units. The new plush line builds on that reception with expanded designs and materials.

Premium Leather Goods: Doginal Dogs continues to specialize in a high-quality genuine leather line, including backpacks, crossbodies, and purses, with an additional leather product expected as part of the expansion.

Limited-Edition Pins: A series of limited-edition enamel pins produced in small quantities, which have been sought after among collectors following previous limited drops.

DDNYC 2026 as the Launch Platform

The full collection will debut at DDNYC 2026, the brand's flagship New York event, taking place this September in partnership with a major global hospitality and entertainment company. Tickets to the event sold out within hours of becoming available. DDNYC serves as the launch platform for the expanded product line, giving attendees first access to the new releases, several of which will be available in limited quantities at the event.

The physical expansion builds on a product track record that includes the sold-out Gary plush release and a series of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. Doginal Dogs has hosted more than 20 self-funded events worldwide since its launch in January 2024, with the collection distributed originally through a free public mint on the Dogecoin blockchain.

The expanded line will be available through the brand's official channels, with select limited items exclusive to DDNYC 2026 attendees. Additional details will be announced through official Doginal Dogs channels ahead of the event.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a digital art and community brand built around a collection of 10,000 hand-curated pixel-art dogs launched in January 2024 on the Dogecoin blockchain. The brand operates a global, self-funded events program, an expanding line of human-created physical collectibles, and daily community programming. All artwork and merchandise are created by people, without generative automation. For more information, visit doginaldogs.com.

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Source: NewWay Software