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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Juniper Research: Network Tokenisation to Secure 2.4 Trillion Global Transactions Between 2026 and 2030 - Representing 86% of Applicable Transactions

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has revealed that the number of network-tokenised transactions worldwide will increase by a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% over the next five years. The report pinpointed that network tokenisation's success stems from how it combats fraud; reducing the value of stolen data, and narrowing points at which live card credentials are exposed.

The research indicated near-universal adoption by 2030; driven in part by Visa and Mastercard's push for full tokenisation in Europe, alongside strong organic growth in other markets.

An extract from the report, Network Tokenisation Market 2026-2031, is available as a free download.

Vendors Must Align Tokens with the Future of Checkout

According to the study, network tokenisation providers should position tokens as the credential layer for long-lived customer relationships, not just as a card security tool; extending this logic into emerging use cases such as AI-initiated purchases, guest checkout, and connected-device commerce.

Thomas Wilson, Senior Analyst at Juniper Research, remarked, "Tokenisation's strongest future value is enabling trusted, persistent commerce across evolving interfaces, from checkouts to apps, assistants, wearables, and autonomous flows; making it a foundational layer for digital commerce, not just a fraud tool."

One key factor currently influencing the adoption of network tokenisation is Click to Pay, which recognises customers and their cards at checkout. Network tokenisation protects these sensitive details, as merchants submit a tokenised credential, rather than static card number.

The opportunity to promote tokenisation as the default trust layer for digital commerce, rather than a niche security product, means supporting low-friction purchase experiences, keeping credentials current, and enabling new payment journeys without forcing merchants to redesign their stack.

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the network tokenisation market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 60 countries. The dataset contains over 41,000 market statistics within a five-year period.

About Juniper Research
Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:
Sam Smith, Press Relations
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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