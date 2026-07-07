Glice AG Addresses the 60th Ordinary ISU Congress 2026 on the Future of Ice Infrastructure for Skating

Swiss synthetic ice manufacturer presented independent Fraunhofer Institute research to international federation leadership and Member delegates





ISU CONGRESS 2026

LUCERNE, Switzerland, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June, Glice AG, the Swiss-engineered synthetic ice manufacturer, addressed the 60th Ordinary International Skating Union (ISU) Congress in Tenerife (June 10-12, 2026) at the invitation of the federation. Glice Co-Founder and CEO Viktor Meier delivered the address to 280 delegates - federation representatives, coaches, and athletes.

The invitation followed testing of Glice's latest-generation synthetic ice by ISU personnel in Lausanne. Prior to that,independent testing was carried out by the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechanics of Materials IWM in Freiburg, which established that Glice's surface reproduces the gliding sensation of conventional ice and demonstrates significantly lower friction under blade load than any synthetic surface previously tested.

In his address, Meier described the pressures facing the sport: "Ice skating is under pressure due to rising energy costs. Young skaters in much of the world train less than their talent deserves - not because the talent isn't there, but because the ice isn't."

Meier presented two case studies. The Eislaufclub Wallisellen in Switzerland now trains year-round - on Glice in summer, and on traditional ice in winter. Centro Asturiano, an academy in Mexico City, a country with little skating infrastructure, trains its students primarily on Glice; several have won gold medals at competitions.

ISU President Jae Youl Kim stated: "We were delighted to welcome Glice AG to the 60th Ordinary ISU Congress in Tenerife to present its latest developments and the opportunities it offers for grassroots skating. While conventional ice remains the benchmark for our sports, innovations such as Glice can play a valuable complementary role in expanding access to skating where traditional ice facilities are not available. By enabling more people to experience skating in new locations, such solutions can help introduce new participants to our sport and support its long-term growth worldwide. As a global federation, it is our responsibility to explore alternative approaches that can help broaden participation and create new pathways into skating for future generations."

"Glice was incredibly fun to experience - I was surprised by how quickly I adapted to it and how accessible it makes skating," said Kaitlyn Weaver, two-time Olympian and three-time World medalist in ice dance.

"It's especially intuitive for beginners and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to get into the sport," added Evan Bates, two-time Olympic champion and three-time World champion in ice dance.

A Glice demonstration rink was installed at the Congress venue and drew delegates throughout the day.



About Glice AG

Founded 2012 in Lucerne, Switzerland, Glice operates in over 100 countries. Its newest-generation panels are the only synthetic skating surface independently proven by the Fraunhofer Institute to match refrigerated ice on glide.

www.glice.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb368519-7366-41a9-9e37-0dc020a53a08

Media contact Luka Lidecke, Glice AG · luka.lidecke@glice.com