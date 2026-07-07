Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Paukenschlag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 09:12 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Saudi Tourism Authority: SAUDI INTRODUCES "PACKAGE VISA", INTEGRATING TRAVEL BOOKING WITH EASIER VISA APPLICATION

  • A fully digital initiative connecting visa application directly to travel bookings, making it easier to visit Saudi than ever before
  • Designed to make traveling to Saudi seamless and more accessible
  • Part of Saudi's wider effort to deliver experience-led tourism

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi has announced the launch of Package Visa, a new digital initiative designed to simplify travel to Saudi by integrating tourist visa application directly into curated travel bookings. The launch is currently underway through qualified travel and tourism service providers across selected international markets ahead of a broader rollout.

The initiative builds on Saudi's wider efforts to simplify visiting the country. Since launching the tourist e-Visa, Saudi has introduced several new ways to visit, including visa on arrival and the Stopover Transit Visa. Together, these initiatives have supported the country's rapid tourism growth, with Saudi welcoming more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism, said:

"As Saudi's tourism sector continues to grow at pace, Package Visa reflects our commitment to making travel to Saudi more seamless for visitors. By integrating visa issuance with travel bookings, we are simplifying the visitor journey and creating a more connected travel experience. This initiative also strengthens collaboration across the tourism ecosystem and supports Saudi's position as an increasingly accessible global destination."

For visitors, Package Visa means fewer steps between planning a trip and experiencing Saudi. Instead of arranging flights, accommodation, and a visa separately, eligible travelers can book everything through one integrated travel process, with the option to add events, activities and tourism experiences. The result is a simpler, more connected journey from booking to arrival.

For qualified travel and tourism service providers, the initiative creates an opportunity to offer more attractive travel packages, streamline the traveler journey, and encourage longer stays and richer travel experiences.

To ensure a smooth and reliable travel experience, Package Visa is available only through qualified travel and tourism service providers that meet clear service standards and offer 24/7 customer support.

As Saudi continues to grow its tourism sector, Package Visa marks another step toward making travel easier, more connected, and more seamless for visitors discovering the country.

For more information: visitsaudi.com/PackageVisa

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004392/Saudi_Package_Visa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004394/Saudi_Tourism_Authority_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-introduces-package-visa-integrating-travel-booking-with-easier-visa-application-302819169.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.