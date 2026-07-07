Premium virtual assets pioneer BTCS (Middle East) Ltd. is now fully authorized by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, enabling regulated institutional services across the UAE.

Building on its position as Switzerland's leading crypto financial services provider, Bitcoin Suisse is further accelerating its international expansion. Bitcoin Suisse Group's subsidiary, BTCS (Middle East) Ltd. ("BTCS ME") has received Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, marking another significant step toward the Group's international growth strategy becoming a leading global wealth management partner.

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Ceyda Majcen, Chief Executive Officer and SEO of BTCS ME, leads Bitcoin Suisse Group's expansion in the Middle East and brings extensive, long-standing senior leadership experience across the Group.

The FSP marks the completion of a thorough, multi-stage licensing process and enables BTCS ME to deliver a comprehensive suite of regulated digital asset financial services to institutional and professional clients in the United Arab Emirates. Bitcoin Suisse brings more than a decade of experience across multiple digital asset market cycles to the UAE. The Group currently safeguards USD 3.7 billion in crypto assets and ranks as the fourth-largest staking operator globally.

With the FSP, clients benefit from the same foundations that have made Bitcoin Suisse a trusted partner to investors, institutions, and blockchain innovators for more than a decade. Across multiple market cycles, Bitcoin Suisse has built a reputation for resilience, combining a robust, proprietary infrastructure with a service philosophy centered on long-term client relationships.

Institutional and professional clients can access a regulated digital asset financial infrastructure designed for sophisticated needs, including managing and hedging digital asset exposure, in a fully compliant environment, institutional-grade custody, and trading approved virtual assets. All supported by a dedicated relationship manager, ensuring access not only to institutional-grade technology and regulatory clarity, but also to personal attention, continuity, and deep expertise. As the market evolves, BTCS ME is also positioned to support clients in accessing tokenized real-world assets in the future.

By combining regulatory strength, operational depth, and a highly personalized approach to client service, BTCS ME is designed to support clients through the next phase of institutional adoption.

Ceyda Majcen, Chief Executive Officer and SEO of BTCS ME, leads Bitcoin Suisse Group's expansion in the Middle East and brings extensive, long-standing senior leadership experience across the Group.

"Receiving the FSP from the FSRA is a major milestone in our international growth strategy. The authorization reflects more than a decade of experience building resilient infrastructure, risk frameworks, and trusted client relationships. We are excited to bring our unique combination of institutional-grade capabilities and highly personalized service to the UAE, one of the world's most dynamic hubs for digital assets."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said:

"We congratulate Bitcoin Suisse on receiving its FSP from the FSRA. Its expansion into ADGM reinforces the strength and maturity of our digital assets ecosystem, which continues to attract leading global institutions seeking regulatory clarity, market access and long-term growth opportunities. As Abu Dhabi further strengthens its position as a leading financial hub in the region, ADGM remains committed to enabling innovation within a robust, internationally recognized regulatory environment."

About Bitcoin Suisse

Bitcoin Suisse is a leading premium digital assets financial services provider. Founded in 2013 by digital asset experts, it provides a cohesive suite of trading, custody, staking and lending services for institutional clients, digital asset foundations, family offices, asset managers and high-net-worth individuals. Bitcoin Suisse is headquartered in Zug with over 200 employees in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the United Arab Emirates, and Bermuda. www.bitcoinsuisse.com

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Contacts:

Media

Lukas Mettler

Media Relations Lead, Bitcoin Suisse

l.mettler@bitcoinsuisse.com

+41 76 502 02 99