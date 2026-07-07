RGI, a leading European provider of digital insurance platforms, announces that KAPIA-RGI, its France-based company specialised in personal insurance solutions, has acquired Cegid Assurex solutions.

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This transaction marks a major milestone in the Group's development strategy in French speaking markets in Europe and further enhances its ability to support insurers, mutual insurers, provident institutions, brokers and bancassurers in their innovation and digital transformation initiatives.

By integrating Cegid Assurex's expertise, talent and solutions, KAPIA-RGI consolidates its position as the reference leader in the Life Insurance, Savings, Retirement, Annuities and Provident markets. This acquisition expands its client base with more than 20 additional customers while accelerating innovation and growth in a market shaped by evolving regulation, automation and artificial intelligence.

In a sector undergoing profound transformation where insurers face mounting pressure to modernise, improve operational efficiency and reduce time-to-market, while also meeting new data sovereignty requirements, this transaction reflects RGI Group's strategic vision to become the reference partner for European insurance players by delivering high-performance, innovative solutions firmly oriented towards the challenges of tomorrow.

Recognised Expertise and Talent in the Service of Insurers

Cegid Assurex solutions have long held a well-established position in personal insurance, particularly in benefits management.

Through this acquisition KAPIA-RGI broaden its expertise by integrating highly specialised teams and recognised know-how in benefits taxation and actuarial science.

The acquired solutions cover the key functional areas of personal insurance, including annuities, provident benefits, retirement savings and tax withholdings, driving forward KAPIA-RGI's ability to support insurers with increasingly efficient, automated and compliant solutions.

A Secure Transition for Clients and Teams

As part of this transaction, KAPIA-RGI is working in close collaboration with all Cegid teams to ensure a smooth, gradual and secure transition for both employees and clients, guaranteeing service continuity, while preserving key competencies throughout the integration process.

"This transaction marks an important new chapter for the Cegid Assurex teams and customers. We are confident that their integration into KAPIA-RGI, whose core business is the development of software solutions dedicated to the insurance industry, will enable them to build on their strong track record and support the long-term growth of this business. We wish the teams every success in this new phase of their journey." Bruno Vaffier, Chief Executive Officer Cegid

A Strong Ambition in the Service of the Insurance Market

This acquisition supports RGI Group's long-term strategy to help insurers accelerate digital transformation through increasingly innovative and high-performance solutions.

It also builds on the Group's long-standing experience, combining RGI's 40 years of innovation in insurance technology with KAPIA-RGI's 20 years of expertise serving personal insurance players this year.

"The acquisition of Cegid Assurex is a defining milestone for KAPIA-RGI and the whole RGI Group. It consolidates our expertise in benefits and annuities management while accelerating KAPIA-RGI's commercial development. We are pleased to welcome the Cegid Assurex teams and clients as we continue driving innovation in the service of insurers." Patricia Fouqueray, President KAPIA-RGI

About RGI KAPIA-RGI

RGI is a leading European provider of core insurance platforms for the P&C, Life, and Claims sectors. With over 350 active installations across 17 countries and more than 130 clients, RGI has been supporting insurers in their digital transformation for over 40 years through modular, insurance-specific technology.

KAPIA-RGI, part of RGI Group, is the leading software provider for personal insurance across French-speaking markets in Europe. For over 20 years, it has supported insurers, mutual insurers, provident institutions, brokers and bancassurers with modern, innovative and modular solutions covering Life Insurance, Savings, Retirement, Annuities and Provident Insurance.

Websites: www.kapia-rgi.com and https://www.rgigroup.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgi-group/

About Cegid

Cegid is a European leader in cloud management solutions for Finance, HR, Accounting, Retail and entrepreneurship sectors. With a solid full-cloud business model, Cegid supports the digitalization of companies of all sizes, in France and abroad, combining vision, innovation, regulatory expertise and new technologies such AI.

With more than one million customers, 5,000 employees and solutions in 130 countries, Cegid generated €1,069 million of revenue in 2025.

More information: www.cegid.com

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Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS

Laetitia Dubar

Marketing Communications Manager

KAPIA-RGI

laetitia.dubar@rgigroup.com



Elena Monti

External Communications Manager

RGI GROUP

pressoffice@rgigroup.com