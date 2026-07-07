Databarracks acquires business continuity consultancy Acumen

Acquisition of specialist consultancy strengthens Databarracks' Business Resilience offering

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databarracks has acquired the assets of Acumen Business Services Ltd. The transaction follows Databarracks' acquisition of PlanB Consulting and continues the company's investment in its Business Resilience Managed Services and unified approach to business and technology resilience.

Acumen was founded by Andy Osborne, who has spent more than 20 years delivering award-winning business continuity consulting. Acumen counts more than 100 clients across financial services, healthcare and manufacturing.

Chris Butler, Resilience Director at Databarracks, said:

"Acumen has delivered business continuity and resilience services to some of the largest organisations in the UK and around the world. We share a common vision of embedding resilience and making BC practical and simple, while adding real value for our customers. We will be adding further value to Acumen's customers through our Recovery Confidence assurance concepts and Business Resilience Managed Service approach."

Andy Osborne said:

"Technology and cyber risk are absolutely central to business continuity, and Databarracks is leading the industry in an approach that brings them together. This is the right next step for Acumen and our clients, combining our business continuity expertise with Databarracks' strength in business and technology resilience and recovery solutions."

Mike Osborne, Chairman at Databarracks, said:

"I've known Acumen for a very long time. In addition to the great work the team has been delivering for decades, Andy has been prolific in contributing to the progress of the industry, authoring books and generally sharing his expertise. Databarracks' Business Resilience function is growing rapidly following our previous acquisition of PlanB Consulting in 2024. Given the sheer pace of change in risk, there has been a fantastic response to our approach of delivering resilience as a managed service. Whilst we already have some of the leading experts in the industry, we're hiring to keep up with demand. So for any practitioners who are interested in getting exposure to the next generation of resilience solutions and some of the best customers in the world, our message is to get in touch!"

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the business and technology resilience expert.

In 2003, we launched one of the world's first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission critical data.

Today, we deliver award-winning Data Protection, Public Cloud and Business Resilience services, backed by 24/7 expert support.

The world's most resilient organisations trust us to protect their data, optimise their clouds and keep their operations running. When the worst happens, we guarantee their business continues.

We help our customers build resilience into every layer of their organisations, aligning people, processes and technology and proving recovery through regular testing. With prepared leadership, rehearsed plans and resilient technology, they're ready to respond to every modern business threat - from cyber attacks to system failures - and have full confidence in their continuity.

About Acumen

Formed in 1997, Acumen Business Services Ltd specialises in the provision of independent business continuity management, crisis management, risk management and information security management consultancy services.

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